New Delhi: Amid the rising concerns over coronavirus cases, black fungus cases and now white fungus cases, medical experts are clearing air around what these cases mean, how dangerous they are and so on.

As there is already a rise in black fungus, also called as mucormycosis, cases a disease primarily affecting immunocompromised Covid-19 patients, several reports of another fungal infection, called “white fungus” have caused a chaos and fear amongst people in the country.

However, as per the India Today report, medical experts have said that there is no such disease as “white fungus”. The infection that is being reported is nothing but candidiasis, they said.

What is candidiasis?

Candidiasis is a fungal infection due to any type of Candida (a type of yeast). When it affects the mouth, in some countries it is commonly called thrush. Signs and symptoms include white patches on the tongue or other areas of the mouth and throat. Meanwhile other symptoms may include soreness and problems swallowing.

White fungus cases

The first reports of white fungus came from Patna, Bihar. However, the government-run Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) dismissed these reports, according to the website. As per the recent reports, a fresh case of so-called white fungus has been detected in Uttar Pradesh.

“White fungus is just a myth and misconception. It is basically candidiasis, a fungal infection caused by a type of fungus called Candida. It is the most common fungal infection,” India Today quoted infectious diseases specialist Dr Ishwar Gilada.

Is white fungus more dangerous than black fungus?

As per the report, the medical experts said there was no basis to reports that “white fungus” is more dangerous than black fungus. Dr Kapil Salgia, pulmonologist at the Bombay Hospital, who has been treating black fungus patients, was quoted as saying by the website that mucormycosis was more invasive and might cause lot of damage to sinuses, eyes, brain and requires extensive surgery.

“Mucormycosis is more dangerous because it is normally not found in the human system, and we normally do not see many cases. Candidiasis is easily diagnosed and easily treated. Most of the times, it is not life threatening, unless you miss treatment or symptoms completely and it becomes invasive,” Dr Salgia said.

Those with weakened immunity, suffering from diabetes and have been on steroids during Covid-19 treatment for a long period are vulnerable to candidiasis, the doctor explained.

“When Covid-19 becomes severe in patients and they become hypoxic, steroids are one of the mainstays of treatment besides antivirals and antibiotics. That predisposes the development of a fungal infection depending on the dosages of steroids given and how long they have been given. Steroids cause suppression of immunity,” said Dr Ishwar Gilada.

What is important to note here is that, health experts said the most common candidiasis infection is oral thrush. “This infection generally affects areas or parts of the body that have a thin lining, mucocutaneous junctions like lips, nose, or inside the mouth and genital area,” Dr Gilada, known to be the first person to raise the alarm against AIDS in India, said.

What are the warning signs to look out for?

As per the report, according to Dr Gilada, the warning signs to look out for are:

Headache,

pain in one side of the face,

swelling,

loss of vision or diminishing vision and ulcer in mouth.

A simple microscopic examination under 10 per cent KOH (potassium hydroxide) can be done to detect the infection, Dr Gilada said.

Besides, Dr Kapil Salgia said simple infection due to candida is more easily manageable clinically that black fungus. “For candidiasis there are many drugs. The most common is fluconazole and it settles down quite easily,” he said.

If you experience any of the above symptoms, please contact your physician immediately for further assistance.