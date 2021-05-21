The deadly Black fungus was elevated to epidemic status in many states in India, now a more lethal White fungus has been reported in Patna, Bihar. Experts are saying that the new fungus is four times more dangerous than the black fungus. Also Read - Telangana Lockdown: How Suryapet Police Uses Drones To Check Covid Guidelines | Watch

What is White Fungus and what causes it?

The rare fungal infection affects the lungs along with other body parts such as the kidney, brain, private parts and etc. The white fungus can infect the lungs, which is similar to COVID-19 infection and can be detected when HRCT is performed. The rare fungal infection can impact nails, skin, stomach, and other body parts. It can be caused due to low immunity, as per experts. People suffering from diabetes or on steroids are prone to be at higher risk to get infected by this new fungal infection. People can contract this deadly infection when they encounter things that contain moulds like water, as per Indian Express.

What is Black Fungus?

Whereas the black fungal infection is caused by a group of molds called mucormycosis. These molds live throughout the environment. Black fungus mainly affects people who have health problems or those who are taking medicines that lower the body's ability to fight germs and sickness.

How is White Fungus different from Black fungus?

Symptoms of White Fungus

Cough

Fever

Diarrhea

Dark spots on lungs, reduced oxygen level

Symptoms of Black Fungus

Headache

Facial pain

Nasal congestion

Loss of vision or pain in the eyes

Swelling in cheeks and eyes

Black crusts in the nose.

Who is at risk of Contracting White fungus?

Patients who have COVID-19 and are on oxygen support are also getting impacted. Cancer patients should stay alert as it can impact them too.

Treatment of White Fungus

Patients with white fungus are currently being treated with known anti-fungal medication and it was reported that all four patients were cured by anti-fungal medicines.