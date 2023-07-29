Home

White Spot on Nails? Here is What Your Nails Speak About Your Health

Brittle nails, white spots o yellow discolouration? Well, our nails are tiny but do speak volumes about our health.

Nails are one part of the body that often get overlooked. While we many of us may like painting it, and adorning it, many of us are also guilty of not paying heed to nail hygiene. It may be surprising, but nails speak a lot about one’s health. white spots are a common problem. Sometimes nails also get discoloured and brittle. These are not just things to be ignored but certain indicators about out health.

What do healthy nails really look like? According to celebrity nutritionist Anjali Mukherjee, healthy nails are typically pink with a slight curve at the tip. Change in colour, texture, and shape may indicate nutrient deficiencies, infections or underlying health issues. Nails, like hair, are made of Keratin. This is a protein is without which nails can become brittle, dull, and dry. The rate of nail growth varies among individuals with an average of an inch and half per year. Factors such as age, pregnancy, seasons, and hand vs, foot nails can affect their growth rate.

Nail Shape: Nail curvings in the opposite direction at the tip may indicate chronic iron deficiency anaemia. Curling under at the tips can be a sign of respiratory or heart issues while raised nails at base may signal respiratory trouble.

Square and wide nails can result from hormonal disorders, and flat, thin nails may indicate insufficient vitamin B12. Including vitamin B12 rich foods like meat, dairy and eggs along with iron-rich sources like green leafy vegetables and nuts. Also, pair them with vitamin C sources such as citrus fruits or lemon juice can help enhance iron absorption. Peeling Nails: Peeling nails occur when the protective layers of keratin become damaged. Exposures to hot, air, water, or cold air without protection can lead to nail peeling. This condition often indicates a deficiency of omega-3 fatty acids. Incorporating food rich in omega like walnuts, sunflower seeds, almond, can help improve moisture level. Also, moisturising the hand with lotion keeps the nail layers supple. Yellow Nails: Yellowing of nails are early signal of various internal disorders such as diabetes, respiratory or liver problems. Yellow spots on the nails can be indicators of fungus or psoriasis. Brittleness: Brittle nails are a common complaint for many people. Brittle nails alck moisture, dry easily, and are prone to cracking. An under-active thyroid is often associated with brittle nails. Inadequate intake of calcium and protein in the diet can also contribute to weak and brittle nails. Consume iron-rich foods like methi, nachini, fish and leafy vegetables. White Spots: White lines and spots are also a common sight. It can be a sign of fever, liver, heart disease, kidney problem or most likely lack of iron, zinc. It can also signify more complex issues such as eczema. Eat dried beans, dairy products, chicken breast, raisins, peas, oatmeal etc. Turning Colours: Fungal infections are one of the leading causes for fingernails to take an unhealthy tinge. A yeast infection causes the nail to separate from the base. Whereas, a bacterial infection can cause the affected nail to turn slightly green. Blusih nailbeds can be a sign of lung trouble. Nail texture: Vertical ridges that appear on the nail can indicate iron deficiency, poor absorption of vitamins and nutrients, overall poor health or kidney trouble. The vertical ridges, and bumpy nails may suggest one may be at risk of arthritis.

