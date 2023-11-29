Home

Health

WHO Allows Emergency Usage of Novavax Updated Covid Vaccine – In 5 Points

WHO Allows Emergency Usage of Novavax Updated Covid Vaccine – In 5 Points

The World Health Organisation has authorised Novavax updated vaccine shots for active immunization to prevent COVID-19 in individuals aged 12 and older

WHO Allows Emergency Usage of Novavax Updated Covid Vaccine - In 5 Points (Freepik)

Covid 19 pandemic swept the world with their style of living. With different waves of the virus hitting different regions at different times, people have become more health conscious. The fatal spread of the disease got the scientists working day and night to develop a vaccine. After different kinds of covid shots being rolled out, recently U.S. regulators recently authorized another option for fall COVID-19 vaccination, updated shots made by Novavax.

Trending Now

Novavax’s (NVAX.O) updated vaccine has been granted emergency-use authorization by the World Health Organization (WHO) for active immunization to prevent COVID-19 in individuals aged 12 and older, the company said on Tuesday.

You may like to read

Novavx Covid Vaccine Authorised For Emergency Use – 5 Points

The updated Novavax shot, which was authorized in the U.S. last month, targets a descendant of the XBB lineage of the coronavirus that was globally predominant earlier this year. The emergency use listing helps speed up the regulatory approvals to import and administer the vaccines by member states, according to the WHO. Novavax missed out on the COVID-19 vaccine windfall, which benefited mRNA rivals, due to manufacturing issues that delayed its filing for regulatory approval during the peak of the pandemic. Its original Covid- shot received U.S. authorization in July 2022, long after Pfizer (PFE.N) and Moderna (MRNA.O) vaccines were in use.Novavax’s updated shot uses a more traditional protein-based technology than the mRNA-based vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna.

Protection against Covid-19, whether from vaccination or from an earlier infection, wanes over time. There’s already been a late-summer increase in infections, and health officials hope enough people get the new shots to blunt a winter wave.

Novavax makes a protein-based vaccine mixed with an immune-boosting chemical, a different technology than the so-called mRNA vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna. While Pfizer and Moderna have shipped millions of doses, the fall rollout so far has been messy since, for the first time, the government isn’t buying and distributing the Covid-19 shots. Ordering confusion from drugstores and doctors’ offices, distribution delays and even bungled paperwork by insurance companies snarled early appointments. The updated vaccine versions are supposed to be free through private insurance or Medicare, and the CDC has a program to temporarily provide free shots to the uninsured or underinsured.

(With agency inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.