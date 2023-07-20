Home

WHO’s Latest Diet Guidelines Explained: What to Eat And Avoid According to New ‘Healthy Diet’ Rule

Together with WHO’s existing guidance to limit free sugars intake, the new guidance on carbohydrate intake highlights the importance of carbohydrate quality for good health.

What is a healthy diet? A meal comprising of right amount of minerals, vitamins, and nutrients is usually considered a healthy diet. While it is almost true, but not completely. Yes, the right balance of nutrients is important. But how much fibre, protein, fats should be included is equally important. Recently, the World Health Organisation (WHO), issued latest guidelines on a healthy diet. Science keeps evolving and biology is never absolute. With changing times and tides, the organisation also updated its rules on the consumption of fats, trans fat and carbohydrate.

It has also enlisted how much quantity of nutrients should be taken. According to a statement by the organisation, “WHO reaffirms that adults should limit total fat intake to 30% of total energy intake or less. Fat consumed by everyone 2 years of age and older should be primarily unsaturated fatty acids, with no more than 10% of total energy intake coming from saturated fatty acids and no more than 1% of total energy intake from trans-fatty acids from both industrially produced and ruminant animal sources.”

Now, all this might appear to be a tad bit convoluted, so let’s simply it with some inputs from experts.

FOOD SOURCES FOR HEALTHY FATS

India.com got in touch with Dr Sushma Sanghvi Metabolic Physician at Dr. LH Hiranandani Hospital, Mumbai who elaborated on the difference between unhealthy fat and what we should eat or avoid. These fats are rich in essential fatty acids such as omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, which are beneficial for heart health and overall well-being

avocados

nuts

seeds

fatty fish such as salmon.

For carbohydrates, focus on eating complex carbohydrates found in whole grains (e.g., brown rice, quinoa, whole wheat), fruits, vegetables and legumes. These carbohydrate sources contain important nutrients, vitamins and fiber that can help regulate blood sugar levels and support digestive health.

WHO recommends avoiding or limiting unhealthy fats such as saturated fats and trans fats, which can increase the risk of various chronic diseases.

DIFFERENCE BETWEEN SATURATED AND TRANS FAT

Saturated fats: Saturated fats are found primarily in animal products such as red meat, butter, full-fat dairy products, and some tropical oils (coconut oil and palm oil). Eating too much-saturated fat can increase LDL cholesterol levels in the blood, which is a risk factor for cardiovascular disease.

Trans fats: Trans fats are man-made fats often found in partially hydrogenated oils used in processed and fried foods, baked goods, and some margarines. Trans fats are known to raise LDL cholesterol levels and lower HDL cholesterol (the “good” cholesterol), making them even more harmful to heart health than saturated fats.

WHO advises reducing consumption of saturated and trans fats and replacing them with healthier unsaturated fats, such as those found in vegetable oils, nuts, seeds and fatty fish. By making these dietary changes, individuals can promote better heart health and reduce the risk of chronic diseases associated with unhealthy fat consumption.

WHAT TO EAT AND AVOID

India.com also spoke to Dr. Santosh Pandey, Naturopath and Acupuncturist, Rejua Energy Centre, Mumbai who simplified the WHO guidelines and listed what exactly we should incorporate in our diet.

Fruits and Vegetables: Incorporate a variety of colourful fruits and vegetables into your diet. They are rich in vitamins, minerals, fiber, and antioxidants, which are essential for overall health. Whole Grains: Opt for whole grains like brown rice, whole wheat, quinoa, oats, and barley instead of refined grains. Whole grains provide more nutrients and fiber. Protein Sources: Include lean protein sources such as fish, poultry, legumes, nuts, and seeds in your diet. They are important for building and repairing tissues. Dairy or Dairy Alternatives: Choose low-fat or non-fat dairy products or fortified dairy alternatives like almond milk, soy milk, or oat milk. Limit Added Sugars: Minimize the intake of foods and beverages with added sugars, such as sugary drinks, candies, and sweets. Reduce Sodium: Limit the consumption of high-sodium foods, such as processed and fast foods, to help manage blood pressure. Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of water throughout the day to maintain hydration.

In recent years, World Health Organization, have recommended reducing the intake of both saturated and trans fats and replacing them with healthier fats like monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats. These healthier fats can be found in sources like olive oil, avocados, nuts, and fish.

