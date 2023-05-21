Home

Why 30 Minutes of Nature’s Pill is Important For Everyday Health?

Open spaces, green areas are very important for both physical and mental health .

Spending 30 minutes in open spaces can boost mental and physical health (Freepik)

Spending time in the lap of nature has always been rewarding. It is truly a breath of fresh air. In today’s time children are not exposed o kind of environment there was earlier. Kids come together only to play on mobile games together. Even in our lifestyle, hardly people get time off from screens and work to indulge in nature’s many creations. Spending time in nature, taking a walk is an underrated thing.

There are several benefits of taking 30 minutes of nature’s pill. Nutrionist Lovneet Batra shared the importance of being in open and green spaces. Sharing on Instagram, she said, if you are looking to boost your mental health, begin by giving yourself at least 30 minutes a day. These 30 minutes will have a positive impact on your emotional as well as physical health. In fact, research shows walking regularly can help ease symptoms like:

Reduces Stress: Regular walking helps in relieving stress as it increases concentrations of brain chemicals that moderate our response to stress.

Regular walking helps in relieving stress as it increases concentrations of brain chemicals that moderate our response to stress. Boosts ‘feel good’ chemicals: When you exercise, your body releases chemicals and endorphins that boost the feeling of happiness and contentment.

When you exercise, your body releases chemicals and endorphins that boost the feeling of happiness and contentment. Helps in easing Anxiety: The chemicals that are released during and after a walk can help people with anxiety maintain their sense of calm.

The chemicals that are released during and after a walk can help people with anxiety maintain their sense of calm. Increases Relaxation: 30 minutes of walking can be the equivalent of a sleeping pill, even for people with insomnia.

30 minutes of walking can be the equivalent of a sleeping pill, even for people with insomnia. Improves Self-Worth: Walking can boost your self-worth and improve your self-image in a positive and active way.Well, 30 just minutes a day does the trick!

