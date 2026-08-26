Why are elderly people at higher risk of H1N1 influenza complications, expert explains

H1N1 influenza can affect people of all ages, but older adults are more likely to develop serious complications. Scroll down to read why age, immunity, and existing health conditions can make the flu more dangerous.

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India sees a surge in H1N1 cases across India (PC: Magnific)

H1N1 influenza can be difficult for anyone to deal with, but for older adults, a swine flu infection can sometimes become much more serious. “H1N1 influenza, a subtype of influenza A virus, is an infectious viral illness that causes both upper and, in some cases, lower respiratory tract infections in its host,” states the National Institutes of Health (NIH). People aged 65 and above are considered a high-risk group for influenza complications, particularly when they already have underlying health conditions. But what makes H1N1 influenza more challenging for elderly people? In an exclusive with India.com, Dr Ranjeet Singh, HoD, Department of General Medicine, Noida International Institute of Medical Sciences (NIIMS) College & Hospital, Greater Noida, explained how ageing can affect the immune system, lungs and the body’s ability to cope with an infection.

Ageing can weaken the immune response

As people grow older, the immune system does not respond to infections as effectively as it once did. This age-related decline, known as immunosenescence, can make it harder for the body to fight H1N1 influenza and recover from infection. The CDC also identifies adults aged 65 and above as being at higher risk of serious flu-related complications because the immune system becomes weaker with age.

Dr Ranjeet Singh explained, “Elderly adults, especially those aged 65 years or above, face increased vulnerability to H1N1 infection complications due to immunosenescence, which is basically the decline in immune capability. From an age perspective, both innate and adaptive immune systems deteriorate, which leads to a lack of effective operation of the immune systems of the elderly people.”

Reduced lung reserve can make flu harder to handle

Ageing can also affect the respiratory system. Older adults may have less respiratory reserve and weaker mechanisms for clearing mucus and other secretions from the airways. A weaker cough reflex can make it harder to keep the respiratory tract clear when an infection develops.

Explaining this, Dr Singh said, “Aging brings about decreased respiratory reserve and airflow-protecting mechanisms, including poor cough reflex and ineffective secretion clearance mechanisms.”

This is important because H1N1 influenza or swine flu can lead to complications such as pneumonia and respiratory failure, particularly among people who are already vulnerable.

Existing health conditions can increase the risk

Another big concern is that many older adults are already living with one or more chronic health conditions. Diabetes, heart disease, chronic lung disease, and kidney problems can make it harder for the body to cope with influenza. The swine flu can also worsen existing medical conditions.

Dr Singh explained, “Elderly persons frequently suffer from other diseases like diabetes, chronic lung disease, heart disease, chronic kidney diseases, and neurological disorders. This can disturb these illnesses, raising the chances of dying from respiratory failure, heart diseases, suffering from sepsis and getting hospitalised.”

Why H1N1 complications can be more serious in older adults?

According to Dr Singh, there is no single reason why elderly people face greater risk. But there can be several age-related changes that can come together, including weak immunity, reduced physical strength, changes in lung function or BP, and existing medical conditions.

The expert highlighted, “The greater risk of complications in older individuals is the result of various factors including immunosenescence, lowered body reserve, compromised lung protection as well as existence of several comorbidities.”

Older adults with swine flu or H1N1 symptoms should seek medical advice, particularly if they have underlying health conditions or their symptoms become severe

Note: Please consult a qualified doctor for personalised medical advice or treatment.