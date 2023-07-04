Why Asthma Flares-Up in Monsoon? 6 Ways to Manage it During Rainy Season

Home

Rainy days may lower temperature but tend to worsen asthma too. Asthmatic people often complain of breathing issues during monsoon.

Asthma tends to flare up during monsoon and here is how to lower it (Freepik)

Monsoon is all about calling it on a rainy day and working from home,it is all about eating chai-pakoda or maggi, long drives and old songs, and sometimes it is just about the humidity that will make you drenched in perspiration. And the last type is not at all a favourite. Monsoon with its romantics also brings in health issues. The environment is right for letting fungal infections, and viruses thrive and cause water-borne diseases. Due to such weather, asthmatic people also face issues as asthma tends to flareup during the rainy season. Humidity, pollens in te air can sometimes make asthma worse in some people.

But what is exactly in the season of rains that makes asthma in monsoon worse?

Why Asthma Worsens in Monsoon?

Asthma is a disease that is characterized by inflammation of the airways. Patients suffering from asthma have a history of wheezing, shortness of breath, chest tightness and cough. The symptoms vary with time and if asthma is left uncontrolled or untreated, it can lead to persistent airflow limitation.

Asthma can affect anyone at any age. There are multiple triggers of an asthma flare-up, out of which the monsoon can also be one. Here are the various ways the monsoons could be responsible for an asthma flare-up:

Cold weather : The weather during the monsoons being cold can release a chemical called histamine in the body. This can trigger the symptoms of asthma including wheezing.

: The weather during the monsoons being cold can release a chemical called histamine in the body. This can trigger the symptoms of asthma including wheezing. Elevated pollen levels : Pollen increases in the environment during the rainy season. People who are allergic to pollen grains can have an asthma attack.

: Pollen increases in the environment during the rainy season. People who are allergic to pollen grains can have an asthma attack. Dampness: As humidity levels rise in the environment, it provides a nidus for fungal and mould growth inside buildings, which can also trigger an asthma attack.

As humidity levels rise in the environment, it provides a nidus for fungal and mould growth inside buildings, which can also trigger an asthma attack. Poor sunlight : Vitamin D is synthesized in your body in the presence of sunlight and is required to keep your lungs healthy. Also poor sunlight contributes to the increased dampness promoting mould growth.

: Vitamin D is synthesized in your body in the presence of sunlight and is required to keep your lungs healthy. Also poor sunlight contributes to the increased dampness promoting mould growth. Allergens and Viral infections: Various bacteria, viruses, fungi and dust mites thrive during the monsoons. This can lead to allergies and increase the risk of an asthma attack.

How to Manage Asthma During Monsoons?

Keep inhaler close: Continue your inhaler medications to keep your asthma under control. Warm food and drinks: Avoid consumption of cold food and drinks to minimize the effects of asthma. Maintain a healthy and nutritious diet. Protein-rich food, brown rice, sprouts, green leafy vegetables, carrots, cabbage, cauliflower, and eggs all help in boosting immunity. Steam: Inhalation of steam offers a soothing and comforting feeling to the airways. However, avoid the use various oils or salts as this can cause irritation of the airways and lead to wheezing Clean surroundings: House dust, mites and damp walls are triggers of an asthma flare-up. Regular vacuum cleaning, cleaning of the filters of air-conditioners, and changing bedsheets and pillow covers all help reduce exposure to dust and moulds. Stay away from people who are sick. Avoid allergens: Keep away from pollution-rich and dusty areas, and pollen-laden plants, and avoid smoking. Also, try to avoid coming in contact with pets especially the furry ones. Vaccinations: Regular vaccinations against the seasonal flu and pneumonia help reduce the chances of infection, ultimately triggering asthma.

However, making healthy lifestyle choices can help reduce the risk of this disease and improve overall health. Incase, the situation becomes severe, it is best to consult a doctor immediately.

