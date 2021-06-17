Who doesn’t like the adrenaline rush one gets after a good workout session? But if you are struggling with headaches after exercising, it could be convincing you to stop working out. It is not unusual to get headaches after a long-sweat session. People often feel pain on one side of their head or experience pounding headaches after a cardio session. Also Read - COVID-19 Can Activate TB And Other Dormant Bacterial Infection

Here are 5 potential reasons why you are experiencing throbbing pain after a good workout session:

Exertion headaches: This type usually occurs after doing any kind of physical activity. This is caused by an abnormal rapid expansion of the arteries that helps in supplying blood to your brain. As per a report in Vogue, “The rapid increase in blood flow that happens during a workout can make the arteries throb, which is why your head feels like its pounding, says Dr. Vikrant Shah, consulting physician, intensivist, and infectious disease specialist, Zen Multi-speciality Hospital, Mumbai. A vigorous activity like running or cycling can lead to the dilation of blood vessels. Can you fix it? The report says that one can rectify it by staying hydrated. You can have coconut water or a sports drink to replace the lost electrolytes.

Dehydration : Dehydration feels like a throbbing sensation on both sides of the head. Dehydration occurs when your body loses a lot of fluid than it should. You sweat when you work out, that's also a sign of dehydration. You can treat it by drinking plenty of water.

Sun exposure : Running, jogging, or working out in the sun can trigger headaches in most people. If you are heading out for a workout in the sun, you can wear sunglasses or a hat to protect your eyes and face. Carry a bottle of a cold bottle and keep spraying it on your face.

Low Blood sugar level : A high-intensity workout can often lead to low blood sugar, also called hypoglycemia. This can cause a headache. Having a pre-workout meal like a banana or nuts can prevent this situation.

Poor Form: According to The Healthline, if you exercise with poor form it can lead to muscle tension, which can quickly turn into a headache, especially if you're using your neck and shoulder muscles.

Remember: Do not consume huge gulps of water as it can make you feel sick too. It can give you cramps and even make your nauseous. Keep taking small sips of water during your workout.