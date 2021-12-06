Papaya is loaded with multiple health benefits. A native to Mexico which is now grown in several countries including Malaysia, the Philippines, and India, Papaya is also known as the ‘fruit of the angels’ by Christopher Columbus. Did you know, the yellowish-orange fruit is rich in medicinal value and nutritive properties. Now with the onset of the winter season, it is best to include this healthy and nutritious food in your diet.Also Read - 10 Negative Calorie Foods That Can Help in Quick Weight Loss

As per Ayurveda, Papaya is considered healthy and nutritious as it increases body heat and balances Vata and Kapha effectively. Also, if you are struggling with constipation during the winter season then papaya can help a great deal. Papaya is filled with two enzymes – papain and chymopapain. These two enzymes help in digestion.

According to a Hindustan Times report, medium-size papaya has 200% of Vitamin C. You can have it raw or in the form of a juice. That's not it, papaya is good for your heart, it reduces the risk of heart diseases. It has folate, magnesium, Vitamin A, potassium and fibre.

Dr Dixa Bhavsar, an ayurvedic expert recently shared the benefits of papaya on her official Instagram handle.

Dr Bhavsar says, “Papaya is hot in potency and balances Vata and Kapha effectively. It is also high in antioxidants (beta carotene) which makes it wonderful for skin diseases and minerals like calcium, phosphorus, potassium, iron and vitamin C, E and A. It also contains a huge amount of fibre which makes it perfect for people with constipation.”

Not just the pulp, even the leaves and seeds of papaya is loaded with health benefits.

“Its leaves are best for increasing the platelet count and are also enriched with anti-malarial properties, making it the best home remedy to fight against dengue fever and other illnesses,” says the Ayurveda expert.

Here are a few benefits of Papaya:

Improves digestion

Useful in Cough & cold (as its warming)

Eases menstrual pain

Reduces inflammation (best for pain and autoimmune diseases)

Good for diabetics (yes even people with diabetes can have it)

Best for detoxification (yes its very good for the liver)

Good for heart

Best for constipation (a well-ripened papaya)

So, binge on that papaya guilt-free.