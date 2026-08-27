Immune changes to breathing strain: Expert explains why H1N1 can be more serious during pregnancy

H1N1 may look like an ordinary type of flu at first, but pregnancy can make the infection harder for the body to handle. Scroll down to read why expecting mothers need to take symptoms seriously.

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Why H1N1 can be more serious during pregnancy (PC: Magnific)

For most people, flu can mean a few days of fever, body ache, cough, and plenty of rest. During pregnancy, however, the same infection can sometimes become much more difficult to manage. The body is already going through major changes to support the growing baby, and that can leave pregnant women with less room to cope when a respiratory infection strikes. So, why can H1N1 become more serious during pregnancy, and when should an expecting mother seek medical help? In an exclusive with India.com, Dr Pallavi Chandra Ravula, Senior Consultant, Department of Obstetrics, Fernandez Hospital, Hyderabad, explained why pregnant women are more vulnerable to complications from H1N1 and what symptoms should not be ignored.

Why is H1N1 more serious during pregnancy?

Pregnancy changes the way the immune system works. Certain immune responses are reduced so that the mother’s body can support the pregnancy. This can also make it harder to fight some viral infections.

Dr Pallavi Chandra Ravula explains, “The immune system dials down certain defences to avoid reacting against the growing baby, leaving less resistance against viral infections. At the same time, the diaphragm sits higher as the uterus expands, lung capacity drops, and the heart is already working overtime to pump extra blood. Add a respiratory infection to that mix, and the body has far less reserve to cope, particularly in the second and third trimesters.”

The risk can be particularly important during the second and third trimesters, when these changes are more pronounced. World Health Organization (WHO) also recognises pregnancy as a high-risk condition for severe influenza, while guidance from American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) notes that pregnant women are at increased risk of serious complications.

H1N1 symptoms during pregnancy

H1N1 symptoms during pregnancy may not look very different from regular flu. Here are some of the warning signs:

Breathlessness

Chest pain

Fever that does not settle

Weak immune system

Symptoms that continue to worsen

Severe weakness

Signs of dehydration

Body ache

Sore throat

Noticeably reduced baby movements

However, Dr Pallavi said pregnant women should not simply wait for the symptoms to pass if they begin getting worse. Flu can progress from mild symptoms to more serious respiratory illness, including pneumonia, and pregnancy has been linked with a higher risk of severe influenza complications.

When should pregnant women contact doctor, if H1N1 influenza/ swine flu suspected?

If influenza is suspected during pregnancy, doctors may recommend antiviral treatment. Treatment works best when started early, ideally within 48 hours of symptoms, although treatment should not necessarily be delayed if that window has passed. Along with prescribed treatment, adequate fluids, rest, and appropriate fever control can support recovery. However, pregnant women should not self-medicate or start an antiviral without speaking to their doctor.

The expert explains, “Doctors typically recommend the antiviral oseltamivir for pregnant women with suspected or confirmed H1N1, and it is considered safe when prescribed and monitored by a physician, working best when started within the first couple of days of symptoms.”

Can H1N1 be prevented during pregnancy?

Prevention remains important because pregnancy itself places women in a higher-risk group for influenza complications. World Health Organization (WHO) recommends annual influenza vaccination as the best way to prevent flu, and its guidance states that the inactivated influenza vaccine can be safely used during pregnancy.

Note: Pregnant women with flu-like symptoms should consult their doctor as soon as possible, particularly if symptoms are severe or worsening.