Why is the New Covid Variant Pirola Spreading Rapidly? All You Need to Know About This ‘Highly Mutated’ Virus

New Covid Variant 'Pirola' is now spreading to more countries and has already sounded alarm. While experts are still deliberating if the new variant can give rise to another wave, here is all you need to know about the virus.

The new Covid-19 variant is dubbed as ‘Pirola’ and is one of the highly mutated viruses. It was first identified as BA.2.86 and is now raising alarm bells across the globe. The variant, reportedly, emerged in Israel and Denmark and later spread to the UK, the US, South Africa, Sweden, etc. Just weeks after it was detected, it has been spreading like wildfire and is doubling quite rapidly. BA.2.86 or Pirola has become a matter of concern. In a recent risk assessment by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the authorities deduce that the new strain has large numbers of mutations that may evade immunity as well from recent vaccines.

Times of India reported that Pirola has also been identified through wastewater. Few samples of it were found in Thailand, Switzerland, US. Recently, the World Health Organisation also held an online Q and A about the new covid strain.

PIROLA OR BA 2.86: ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW

Few cases have shown developing rashes, redness in the eyes, and diarrhoea as symptoms of the infection.

So far, it has shown higher genetic mutation making it relatively more immunity evading prior vaccination.

It has nearly 36 mutations that are relatively similar to the previously detected XBB.1.5 variants.

And some of these mutations are on spike protein, antry point for viruses to exploit human cells.It can be transmitted through droplets and is airborne.

According to CBS News report,UK health official shave said that there is enough information to acknowledge the fact “to expect significant antigenic change.”

According to the CNN report, ” The new variant, called BA.2.86 and nicknamed Pirola by variant hunters on social media, has more than 30 amino acid changes to its spike protein compared with its next closest ancestor, the BA.2 subvariant of Omicron, according to Dr. Jesse Bloom, who studies viral evolution at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center in Seattle.”

Based on the limited evidence on this highly mutated variant the symptoms of Covid are more or less similar:

High Fever Cough Diarrheoa Rashes Severe Headache Abdominal Discomfort Body ache Fatigue and constant Weakness Decreased Appetite

Covid 19 Precautions:

Avoid crowded areas

Wear masks when going out in public

Maintain proper hand hygiene

Consume a balanced diet to boost immunity

Keep the surroundings clean

Scientists are still researching about the severity and mutation of Pirola. While the rapid spread is slightly concerning, more research is required to thoroughly determine the state of BA.2.86. Meanwhile, it is advised to follow Covid protocols religiously and stay safe.

