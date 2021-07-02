Muesli is rich in fibre and protein and has zero cholesterol, making it good for your heart too. It is a healthy blend of rolled oats, corn flakes, wheat flakes, and fruit crushes that are definitely healthier than other sugary cereals. A truly remarkable substance, it is a blend of sugar, trace enzymes, minerals, vitamins and amino acids that helps boost immunity, stimulate metabolism and is a good source of energy. It is also cholesterol-free and sodium-free.

Besides helping boost energy, it also helps in weight loss. Also Read - Top 5 Health Benefits of Coriander Leaves: This Basic Ingredient Can Regulate Your Blood Sugar Levels, Boost Immunity

Muesli is exceptionally rich in soluble fibres and whole grains, and is good for your digestive system and also aids in weight management. The fibre content not only keeps a check on your bloating tummy but also keeps you fuller for longer, helping you avoid indulging in unhealthy snack options. Also Read - Side Effects of Tulsi | Who Should Not Take it

A good way to get on the path to good health is to replace your unhealthy eating habits with healthier options. Consuming millets as part of your daily diet is not a new concept. They contain high nutritional value and are rich in proteins, vitamins, minerals, and fibres. Also Read - National Doctors Day 2021: Importance of Doctors Mental Health Amid Covid 19 | Dr. Sameer Malhotra, Director, Mental Health, Max, Explains

Muesli is popular as a healthy food that you can eat for breakfast, lunch, dinner or evening snacks. But combining millets with muesli also add extra nutrients to your health. Prabhu Gandhikumar, Co-founder of TABP Snacks and Beverages shares few benefits of muesli for weight loss:

Muesli contains less sugar than most of the other breakfast alternatives you have. Muesli is rich in antioxidants which are good for your overall health.

It is rich in protein and fibre to make your digestive system stronger.

Muesli is a great source of omega-3 fatty acids which are weight-loss friendly.

It is the best milk and dairy alternative which gives you all essential vitamins and nutrients.

Muesli is definitely healthier than other cereals and often has less sugar & calories in comparison to sandwiches or doughnuts.

Muesli is typically high in fibre and grains; both of these helps regulate the digestive tract.

Not only muesli keeps a check on calories, they also keep you full for a longer time.

Muesli contains oats as a key ingredient that aids in improving heart health.

Non-glutinous acid-free millets are a good source of nutrients such as copper, magnesium, phosphorus, and manganese. Which are excellent for maintaining a healthy life.

A bowl full of muesli with millets is a great way to incorporate protein, omega acids, vitamins and potassium in your diet.

How to prepare muesli for weight loss?

Making muesli at home is quick and easy because it doesn’t require any cooking! Try this simple recipe for dry muesli that can be used as a base for a hot or cold meal:

Ingredients:

4 cups dry rolled oats (or a combo of rolled whole grains like oats, rye flakes, quinoa flakes or barley) ½ cup dry oat bran 2 cups nuts and/or larger seeds (raw or unsalted, toasted) like almonds, walnuts, pecans, macadamia nuts, pumpkin and/or sunflower seeds ¼ cup small seeds like flaxseed, chia seeds, hemp seeds/hearts, or sesame seeds 1 cup no-added sugar dried fruits such as raisins, golden raisins, diced apricots, cherries, or apples.

Muesli has now become a popular breakfast option all over the world. Not only is it sumptuous and tasty, but it is also quite convenient to have on busy mornings.