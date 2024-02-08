Home

Why Should You Eat Garlic Cloves Early Morning? 5 Things to Know

Garlic is one condiment being used for its medicinal purposes since ages. Cloves of garlic can also be beneficial for consuming in the morning. Read on to know why.

Garlic usage is one of the oldest tricks in the book when it comes to using it as home remedy. It is one condiment found in almost every household. It is not just about its strong flavour, but it also furnishes one with a loads of health benefits. From cholesterol control to boosting immunity, garlic is a must have Indian condiment.

OWing to embarking on a healthy lifestyle, people often follow a morning routine. Some drink warm water with homey, chia seed water etc and some consume garlic cloves. Eating garlic cloves every morning can offer several potential health benefits. While individual responses may vary, here are five reasons why some people choose to consume garlic cloves regularly:

5 Benefits of Eating Garlic Cloves in the Morning

Nutritional Value: Garlic is a low-calorie food that packs a punch in terms of nutrients. It contains essential vitamins like vitamin C, vitamin B6, and minerals such as manganese and selenium. Consuming garlic cloves in the morning can contribute to your daily nutrient intake, supporting overall health and wellbeing. Potential Immune System Support: Garlic is known for its potential immune-boosting properties. It contains compounds, including allicin, that have antimicrobial and antioxidant properties. Regular consumption of garlic cloves may help support a healthy immune system, potentially reducing the risk of common illnesses. Cardiovascular Health: Garlic has been associated with potential cardiovascular benefits. It may help maintain healthy cholesterol levels and support heart health by reducing blood pressure and improving blood circulation. These effects are primarily attributed to the sulfur compounds found in garlic. Antioxidant Properties: Garlic is rich in antioxidants that help protect cells against oxidative damage caused by free radicals. Antioxidants play a crucial role in maintaining overall health and may have a positive impact on reducing the risk of chronic diseases, including certain types of cancer. Anti-Inflammatory Effects: Chronic inflammation is linked to various health issues. Garlic contains compounds that possess anti-inflammatory properties, which may help reduce inflammation in the body. By incorporating garlic cloves into your morning routine, you may potentially support a healthy inflammatory response.

It’s important to note that while garlic has potential health benefits, individual responses may vary. Some individuals may experience digestive discomfort or have allergies or sensitivities to garlic. Additionally, garlic supplements or excessive amounts of raw garlic may interact with certain medications or increase the risk of bleeding. It’s always advisable to consult with a healthcare professional before making any significant changes to your diet, especially if you have underlying health conditions or are taking medications.

Incorporating garlic cloves into a balanced and varied diet, along with other healthy lifestyle practices, such as regular physical activity, adequate sleep, and stress management, can contribute to overall health and wellbeing.

