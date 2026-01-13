Home

Why the U.S. is leaving 31 U.N. bodies and what it means for global cooperation?

The United States has announced a major shift in how it engages with global institutions. In early January President Donald Trump signed a presidential memorandum directing the country to withdraw from dozens of international organizations, including 31 United Nations‑related bodies. This decision marks a significant retreat from decades of American participation in global cooperation.

What does the withdrawal cover?

The presidential memorandum orders U.S. departments to end participation and funding in 66 international organizations, of which 31 are affiliated with the United Nations. These include many commissions and agencies focused on climate policy gender equality and reproductive health — institutions Washington says do not align with its national interests.

Rather than withdrawing from the United Nations itself, the administration is targeting specific UN entities and treaties it views as ineffective or opposed to U.S. priorities. Bodies such as the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and the U.N. Population Fund (UNFPA) are among those the U.S. plans to pull out from.

What does the White House have to say?

According to the White House the move is meant to protect U.S. sovereignty and redirect taxpayer dollars toward American priorities. A government fact sheet stated that these international bodies “no longer serve American interests security economic prosperity or sovereignty.” It argues that many of the organizations promote agendas that conflict with the administration’s goals and that savings can be better used domestically.

The global reactions

The decision has stirred strong reactions from around the world. United Nations officials expressed regret over the U.S. withdrawal and highlighted that under the UN Charter assessed contributions to the regular budget and peacekeeping are legal obligations for all member states including the United States. They stressed that U.N. entities will continue their work regardless of U.S. participation.

Critics warn that pulling back from global cooperation may weaken international efforts on issues that naturally cross borders such as climate change health pandemics and human rights. Experts also note that stepping away from these multilateral forums may create space for other countries to fill the leadership role the U.S. has traditionally played.

What this means for International issues?

While U.S. participation in some organizations will continue the withdrawal from others could slow progress on matters like global health surveillance climate negotiations and reproductive services. Some organizations have already reported funding cuts or operational changes in recent years as a result of earlier U.S. disengagement.

