New Delhi: COVID19 in children has remained a matter of great concern amongst parents, epidemiologists, and medical professionals ever since the pandemic hit us. While studies have shown that children are less susceptible to developing a severe infection from the virus, in the past few months we have seen a steady rise in COVID cases among kids. Moreover, there is still no guarantee whether children are entirely protected from the virus or not.

In view of this, Dr. Jesal Sheth, Senior Consultant-Pediatrician, Fortis Hospital, Mulund has shared his inputs with india.com.

Dr Sheth is of the view that as epidemiological studies show that the first wave of COVID19 has severely impacted people above 60yrs, the second wave has affected the younger generation and now that most adults are either infected or vaccinated, it is expected that children may be at a higher risk in the third wave. Hence, the health experts says that there is an urgent need to look at ways by which we can protect children or at least reduce the severity of illness.

Excerpts:

FLU VACCINATION FOR KIDS TO PREPARE FOR THE THIRD WAVE OF THE PANDEMIC

Indian Academy of Pediatrics (IAP) recommends giving annual Flu shots to all children below five years. Recent studies conducted during the pandemic, in US’ Michigan and Missouri, among children infected with COVID19, showed that those children who had been vaccinated with inactivated Influenza vaccine during the Flu season in 2019-20 in the US, had slightly reduced risk of catching COVID19 infection, as well as reduced risk suffering severe disease.

HOW DOES THE FLU SHOT PROTECT CHILDREN FROM COVID SEVERITY?

SARS-CoV-2 and Influenza have similar epidemiologic and clinical features. With the ongoing COVID19 crisis, additional Influenza infection may convert the pandemic into a ‘twindemic’ situation; vaccinating children with Flu shots will offer possible benefit of viral interference, preventing infection risk and bringing down infection severity among children in the possible third wave.

Also, prevention of Influenza infection in children by vaccination will lead to decreased need for COVID19 infection testing, decrease healthcare burden, and will not overburden healthcare resources. Maharashtra’s Pediatric Taskforce therefore recommended, that immunization of all children against Influenza will play a pivotal role in the fight against COVID19 in the possible third wave.

CAN KIDS TAKE BOTH FLU AND COVID VACCINE?

It is important to note that the Flu vaccine and COVID vaccine are different. A gap of four weeks needs to be maintained between the two vaccines so that the child gets ample time for the antibodies to develop, and to build all kind of immunity against viral interferences.

