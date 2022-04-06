Navratri comes with its rules and regulations. Common food which are allowed and usually consumed by people are fruits, vegetables, kuttu aata, sabudana, samak rice, dairy products and sendha namak. However, two common food which are avoided are onion and garlic. People who keep Navratri – 9 days fast – tend to avoid including onion and garlic in their diet. This gives us something to think about. Why are onion and garlic not allowed to be consumed during Navratri even though they are a part of vegetable family? We have got you covered.Also Read - South Delhi Civic Body Asks Officials to Ensure Closure of Meat Shops During Navaratri

As per Ayurveda, food can be divided into three main categories based on their nature and how body reacts when they are consumed. The three main food categories are Also Read - Bank Holidays 2022: Banks To Remain Shut For 15 Days In April. Complete List Here

Raajasic foods

Taamasic foods

Saatvik foods

What is Saatvik Food?

People prefer eating saantiv food during fasting. The word saatvik comes from the word sattva which means pure, natural, vital, clean, energetic and conscious. Saatvik diet also includes fresh fruits, curd, rock salt, seasonal vegetable and pieces of spices like coriander and black pepper. Also Read - Chaitra Navratri 2022: Know Date, Days and Other Significant Details

What is Raajasic And Taamasic Foods?

Rajasic and Taamasic foods means things that are unripe, weak, resentful and destructive. During Navratri, people do not take up worldly pleasure and opt for a pure and simple life for nine days. According to Ayurveda, Raajasic and Taamsic foods tend to distract your focus.

Why Should You Omit Eating Onion And Garlic During Navratri?

According to various beliefs, onion and garlic are taamsic in nature and it involves carnal energy in the body. Onions produce heat in the body and hence, should be avoided during Navratri fast. Garlic, on the other hand, is known as Rajogini. It is a substance that makes one lose grip over their instincts. It makes it difficult to differentiate between desires and priorities.