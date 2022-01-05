There are two types of women in this world- one who track their periods and like to stay one step ahead of them while others continue to get surprised and frustrated by their unexpected cycles. Keeping track of your menstruation cycle is not just about knowing when those dreadful five days would begin and end but being aware of your body, mood changes, any irregularities, ovulation period, etc.Also Read - Covid-19 Vaccination During Pregnancy Not Associated With Pre-Term Birth: Study

Your menstrual cycle is measured from the first day of your period up to the first day of your next menstrual cycle. Although the global average length for a cycle is 28 days it differs in most women between 21-35 days. Tapping your unique rhythm puts you in the driver's seat and empowers you to identify any health concerns that may need medical intervention early on. Dr. Shilpi Sachdev, MBBS, DNB, DMAS, Consultant Obstetrics and Gynecology, Apollo Cradle & Children's Hospital- New Delhi – Moti Nagar shares benefits of tracking your period.

Here are five benefits of why tracking your period can be a real game-changer for you.

To identify potential health concerns

A woman's menstrual cycle is a clear indicator of her health. When you log your period, you become aware of its length and regularity. Cycles that are shorter than 21 days or longer than 35 days may indicate an underlying concern like a thyroid condition or polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). If you miss your period for 3 months and are not pregnant, several other medical conditions can arise, indicating intense stress, thyroid problems, eating disorders, perimenopause, PCOS, etc. It's best to consult your doctor in either case.

To prepare for PMS symptoms

It’s a general belief that PMS (premenstrual syndrome) accompanies periods however it comes with hormonal changes that can last throughout the cycle. Tracking your period can help you manage symptoms such as mood swings, headaches, food cravings, anxiety, irritability, etc. Being aware of the arrival of these symptoms prepares you to be in control of yourself and handle them better.

To know your ovulation period

For women who are trying to get pregnant or those avoiding pregnancy at all costs, knowing one’s ovulation period can be monumental. Usually, between 10 and 14 days from your period your ovaries release an egg and this marks your ovulation period. Three to five days leading up to this and a few days after is when your fertility peaks so women trying to conceive can make the most of it when ovulating. And those avoiding an unwanted pregnancy can either refrain from intercourse during ovulation or take extra protective measures.

To understand your cycle better

The average length of the menstrual cycle all over the globe is 28 days but it varies from woman to woman. Having a timeline of your menstrual cycle can help you minimize unpredictability, be prepared well in advance for your periods, spot any irregularities and monitor any changes if they occur. Understanding your unique timeline can help you be in control of your moods, body changes and identify any underlying conditions.

To manage skin issues

Whether you believe it or not, periods have a remarkable impact on women’s skin, hair, weight and overall health. Just before the onset of your period the testosterone levels in the body surges and increase the production of sebum. More sebum means the skin and hair will be oily than normal and you may be susceptible to frequent breakouts. So, by tracking your period, you may know when to up your skincare regime and tackle acne and clogged pores.

Final Thoughts

Our life continues to surprise us, our periods don’t necessarily have to. Tracking your menstrual cycle takes the unpredictability out of your periods and helps you find your own unique rhythm. Logging your period will not only help you define your unique timeline but also offers valuable insights about your menstrual patterns, PMS symptoms, fertility window, skin issues, any irregularities or underlying health complications. Therefore, monitoring menstrual cycles takes women a step closer to a healthier version of themselves.