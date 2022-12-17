Winter Care: 7 Essential Tips to Protect Your Kids From Cold Weather

Here are 7 steps that you can take to help your kids stay as healthy as possible through the winter.

Winter Care: 7 Essential Tips to Protect Your Kids From Cold Weather (Source: freepik)

Winter brings along a plethora of health problems with it. As children grow they are susceptible to viral and bacterial infections. Thus, it is the need of the hour to boost the child’s immunity during the chilly months so that they can stay in top shape. Even though the climate is pleasing during winter, there is a wide range of diseases that a child may encounter. Some common illnesses seen in children during winter are the common cold, cough, pneumonia, asthma, wheezing, flu, ear infections, and even stomach flu. It is essential for parents to make sure that the child is following all the guidelines given by the doctor. Dr Vrushali Bichkar, Consultant Paediatrician and Neonatologist, Motherhood Hospital, Lullanagar, Pune shares essential tips that can help parents to take the utmost care of their children.

Winter Health Care Tips For Kids:

Avoid unnecessary antibiotics: Common colds and flu should be treated with the help of a doctor. Do not give the child any antibiotics without speaking to the doctor. Are you aware? Too much usage of antibiotics can disrupt the microbial flora and lower one’s immunity. Ensure that the child stays hydrated: Children are habituated to drinking cold water even during winter. Drinking cold water can lead to respiratory infections. It is better to give boiled water to children. Moreover, enough hydration can also help to flush out toxins from the body. Cut down on fried foods: Winter is a time when everyone loves to eat comfort food. A large number of children indulge in French fries, pasta, burgers, or other deep-fried foods. Try to avoid these snacks and give them healthier alternatives such as roasted makhana, popcorn, boiled corn, and nuts in a quantity recommended by the expert. Essential nutrients like protein, iron, and zinc will allow the child to boost immunity. Exercise outdoors: Ensure that the child exercises outdoors, play with other children, and gets enough sunlight. Exercising regularly can boost the child’s overall well-being. Body massage can do the trick: It can rejuvenate the body by enhancing circulation. Improve sleep: Children must get quality sleep that will help to boost immunity. Having a healthy immune system will help the child to grow and lead a disease-free life. Eat protein-rich foods: Parents should try to include paneer, chicken, soya, chickpeas, and milk in the child’s menu. Enough amount of protein in the diet helps with muscle growth and recovery in case of any injury.