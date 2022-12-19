Winter Diet Plan: 5 Superfoods to Keep You Warm And Cosy This Season

This winter season, add these 5 super foods to your diet and keep yourself warm from within.

Winter Diet Plan: 5 Superfoods to Keep You Warm And Cosy This Season (source:freepik)

Winter has arrived, which means it’s time to enjoy the cold weather and cosy mittens. Choosing foods that are healthful, delicious, and keep you warm can be a little daunting during the winter. As holidays approach, our refrigerators are even more likely to be stocked with hearty, rich foods that are comforting but extremely unhealthy to consume during the season. Certain foods have the ability to naturally generate heat in the body. Therefore, Nutritionist and Health coach, Anupama Menon, reveals some everyday foods that add every nutrient in our body and keeps us warm during chilly weather.

5 Super-Foods to Keep You Warm And Cosy in Winters

Honey: Honey, one of the few foods without an expiration date, has therapeutic qualities that aid in the treatment of colds and the flu during the winter. Additionally, because it is warm in nature, it aids in keeping us warm and comfy. Ginger: Another kitchen staple, ginger, aids in preserving a warm temperature within. Additionally, it facilitates the body’s strengthening power and digestion and aids in healing cough and cold. Cinnamon: Cinnamon increases metabolism and warms the body. To enjoy the advantages of cinnamon, just mix it into your normal coffee or smoothie. Saffron: Saffron one of the most popular ingredients in recipes, provides us with bright skin and aids in maintaining our health during the winter. Saffron can be added to milk, and it can be consumed every day. Jaggery: Another healthy sugar substitute, jaggery (or gud) is associated with winter indulgence. Aside from being aromatic and delicious, it is high in iron and several other minerals, making it an excellent addition to your diet.