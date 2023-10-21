Home

Health

Winter Diet: 7 Healthy Nuts And Seeds to Stay Warm And Ward Off The Chills

Winter Diet: 7 Healthy Nuts And Seeds to Stay Warm And Ward Off The Chills

The temperature is dipping, and we can’t wait to get cozy! To keep the cold at bay, We have listed down some popular nuts and seeds that are a must-have during the winter season.

Winter Diet: 7 Healthy Nuts And Seeds to Stay Warm And Ward Off The Chills

As the temperature drops and we all yearn for a sense of warmth and comfort, our body experiences changes in energy levels, metabolism and dietary preferences during the winter season. Therefore, it becomes essential to swap out unhealthy junk food for the nourishing goodness of nuts and seeds.

During the winter, eating certain nuts can be a great way to stay warm and maintain good nutrition. Nuts are packed with proteins, vitamins and minerals that provide energy and warmth. Here are seven nuts to include in your winter diet to help you stay warm and healthy:

Trending Now

Almonds, walnuts and other healthy nuts to incorporate into your winter diet:

Almonds are a great source of healthy fats, protein and fibre. They also contain Vitamin E, which is known for its antioxidant properties. Walnuts are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which can help improve circulation and keep you warm. They also provide a good amount of protein and fibre. Cashews: Cashews are high in healthy fats and provide a good amount of magnesium, which can keep your body warm and maintain muscle function. Pecans: Pecans are another source of healthy fats and fibre. They are also a good source of magnesium and zinc, which support the immune system. Brazil Nuts: Brazil nuts are high in selenium, a mineral that supports thyroid function and helps regulate body temperature. Pistachios: Pistachios are rich in antioxidants, vitamin B6 and protein, which can provide energy and warmth during cold winter months. Hazelnuts: Hazelnuts are a good source of vitamin E and healthy fats, They can keep your skin healthy and provide energy.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES