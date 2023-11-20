Home

Winter Diet Essential: 5 Root Vegetables To Boost Metabolism and Keep You Energised

Root vegetables care proven to be more beneficial during the winter season and here is a list of veggies to add in your season essential.

As winter weaves in, let us celebrate the gift of root vegetables (hearty, inexpensive, versatile) – a reminder that nature provides what we need in every season. — each with a unique set of health benefits.

WINTER DIET: 5 ROOT VEGETABLES TO ADD IN EVERYDAY DIET

Sweet potato: Rich in fiber, vitamin C, manganese and vitamin A and a good source of several antioxidants — including beta-carotene, chlorogenic acid and anthocyanins, this makes them an excellent brain food and food for a healthy gut. Beetroot: One of the most nutritious root vegetables. High in nitrates, which are beneficial plant compounds that can help dilate your blood vessels, potentially lowering blood pressure and improving heart health. Ginger: Loaded with antioxidants, including a specific compound called gingerol ginger is regarded as an excellent carminative (a substance which promotes the elimination of intestinal gases) and intestinal spasmolytic (a substance which relaxes and soothes the intestinal tract. Ginger has also been found to significantly reduce migraine intensity. Turnip: Turnip is considered as a famous nutritious root vegetable. Being a great source of vitamin C, fibre, manganese, and potassium. Adding vitamin C to your diet can help boost your immunity. Carrot: Carrots include carotenoids, flavonoid, polyacetylenes, vitamins, & minerals, which function as antioxidants, anticarcinogens, & immune enhancers, proving ancient saying that carrots are excellent for eyes.

