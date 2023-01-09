Winter Diet For Lungs: 7 Superfoods to Maintain Respiratory Health in Cold Weather

Our lungs are essential to maintain the health of our body. However, Consequently, our lungs have to suck in not just air but also harmful pollutants and smoking along with it. Regular exercise and a nutritious diet are two effective ways to maintain healthy lungs. A balanced diet keeps you healthy and free from any diseases. So, if you want to improve your lung health, Here are some wholesome foods that will keep your lungs active and functioning. Here Are 7 Foods That Can Help You Breath Better

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra says ‘If you’re seeking out strategies to improve your lung health, you’ve likely heard the usual advice: avoid (or quit) smoking, stay away from highly polluted areas and exercise regularly. However, you might not realize that eating the right foods is also an excellent way to promote healthy lung function.’

Here are 7 foods that may help boost lung function

Peppers- Peppers are amongst the richest sources of vitamin C, a water-soluble nutrient that acts as a powerful antioxidant in your body that promotes better lung health and decreases inflammation. Turmeric – Turmeric is often used to promote overall health due to its potent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects. Curcumin, the main active component in turmeric, may be especially beneficial for supporting lung function. Ginger – Ginger is efficient to reduce lung damage and protected the lungs from severe damage due to hyperoxia and inflammation Barley- Barley is a nutritious whole grain that’s high in fibre. High-fibre diets rich in whole grains have been shown to have a protective effect on lung function. Leafy Vegetables- Leafy greens such as bok choy, spinach and kale are a rich source of carotenoids, iron, potassium, calcium and vitamins. These nutrients have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects, which can help reduce lung inflammation and promote overall health. Walnuts- Plus, the omega-3 fatty acids walnuts contain act as an anti-inflammatory, potentially reducing lung inflammation and improving your ability to breathe. Garlic- Garlic is a great source of anti-inflammatory compounds that can help your lungs fight problems.