Winter Diet For Pregnant Women: 7 Food Items That Are Essential to Eat During Pregnancy

To ensure healthy pregnancy, Expectant mothers must include these 7 winter friends in their diet which are known to boost immunity and also keep infections at bay

Ensuring one’s body receives the required nutrition is extremely important for healthy living. For pregnant women, adequate nutrition intake becomes particularly critical, not only for a healthy pregnancy but also, to make sure that the mother continues to remain comfortable and strong, throughout the process. During this period, a woman’s body undergoes many changes and developments, making it imperative for one to focus on their diet. Mothers and grandmothers tend to give expecting mothers dry fruits and laddos loaded with ghee, halwas and much.

As per a report, women must consume additional 300 calories, especially after the first trimester. However, these calories, along with the rest of her diet, need to be healthy and balanced. To ensure healthy pregnancy, Expectant mothers must include these 7 winter friends in their diet which are known to boost immunity and also keep infections at bay. Fitness and Nutrition Expert, Rohit Shelatkar spoke to India.com and mentioned super nutritious foods to eat when pregnant to help make sure you’re hitting those nutrient goals.

Winter Diet For Pregnant Women:

Yogurt: Pregnant women need a whole lot of calcium reserve as the foetus in their wombs uses this calcium to grow and develop their body structure. Yogurt is extremely rich in calcium and is a great way to build bones. Most importantly, the good bacteria in this dairy product prevent stomach upset and yeast infections, thus soothing a pregnant woman’s tummy. Eggs: Besides being an excellent source of protein, they are also readily available in the market and are easy to cook. Eggs are recommended for new moms, not only for adequate protein, but also choline, lutein, vitamins B12 and D, riboflavin and folate. They also contribute to bone strengthening and aid in the baby’s bone and muscle development. Fish: Fish like salmon, tuna, mackerel and herring are excellent sources of the omega-3 fatty acids, DHA and EPA, which can help to reduce inflammation and activate certain immune cells. Fatty fish are also natural sources of zinc, selenium, and one of the few natural food sources of Vitamin D. Nuts: Walnuts, almonds, cashews, and dates are packed with plant fibre, natural sugars, vitamins and minerals. They are better alternatives than normal fruits with high water content. Further, one portion of dry fruits contains more essential nutrients like Folate, Potassium and Iron. However, you must avoid the candied varieties, which are high in processed sugars and salts. Sweet potato: They contain high levels of a plant compound called Beta Carotene, which our body uses to make Vitamin A. For expecting mothers, Vitamin A is important as it helps in cell and tissue differentiation, leading to the proper development of the fetal tissue. Professionals advise its increased consumption from 10% to 40% and sweet potatoes are the best way to boost the production of Vitamin A. An apt serving can include 100-150 grams of cooked sweet potatoes. Green Vegetables: Broccoli and dark, green vegetables, such as methi and spinach are available fresh during winters are packed with nutrients. Green veggies include fiber, vitamin C, vitamin K, vitamin A, calcium, iron, folate, and potassium. They also provide essential folic acid to the mother. Women of childbearing age require 400 micrograms (0.4 mg) of folic acid daily. It can be easily found in nuts, beans, citrus fruits, leafy vegetables, fortified breakfast cereals, and specific vitamin supplements. It lowers the risks of birth defects of the brain and spinal cord. After the first 28 days of conception, the chances of neural tube defects are the highest. During this period, folic acid becomes crucial. Legumes and beans: They are a good source of protein, fiber, minerals, iron, and phytochemicals. Beans, lentils, alfalfa, peas and peanuts must be consumed by new mothers to produce high-quality milk for the child. Berries: Berries are a great source of Vitamin C, an essential vitamin to support a healthy immune system. They contain antioxidants that can help to keep the immune system strong and can help to fight off respiratory infections that are common during the winter cold. Research has found that berries have antibacterial properties as well as anti-inflammatory and antiviral effects, which is why they should be a staple part of one’s diet during the winter months.