Winter Diet Plan: 7 Superfoods to Fight Cold And Cough in Chilly Weather

A healthy diet can help you stay fit all year. Here is a list of foods that will definitely keep your cold, cough and other allergies at bay this winter.

Everybody has had a case of sniffles in winter season. While colds are more common in the winter, you can get them any time of year. To fight cold and cough in chilly weather, Nutritionist, Lovneet Batra recommends 7 superfoods that you should have daily in your diet. She says ‘The ultimate goal for the cold and flu season? Trying not to get sick in the first place because prevention is the best way to protect yourself. Good nutrition – along with exercise and getting enough sleep – is the key to keeping your body fit to fight off germs.’

7 Superfoods to Fight Cold And Cough in Cold Weather

Garlic: Garlic has natural anti-bacterial properties and a compound called allicin that helps in fighting off infections. Turmeric Milk: Golden milk is often used as a home remedy against colds. It can help build immunity. You can also add black pepper for instant action. Tulsi: Tulsi does wonders by acting as a natural immune system booster while keeping infections at bay. Almonds: Almonds are high in vitamin E, which fortifies the immune system. They also contain zinc, a mineral that has been beneficial during colds and coughs. Amla: This seasonal fruit is rich in vitamin C, which is known to have excellent immunity-boosting and antioxidant properties. Consuming vitamin C regularly is associated with better performance of macrophages and other cells of the immune system. Lemon: Lemon are loaded with vitamin C and bioflavonoids. Vitamin C does a lot to keep our body healthy while supporting the immune system. Sweet Potato: Sweet Potatoes are rich source of fiber, Vitamin A and potassium. Regular consumption can help in curing constipation, improve your immunity and is known to reduce inflammation.