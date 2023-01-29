Winter Melon Health Benefits: 5 Reasons Why You MUST Eat Petha in Winter

Home

Winter Melon Health Benefits: Winter melon, petha or ash gourd is becoming more popular due to its distinctive nutrients. It is low in calories, fat, protein, and carbohydrates and is 96% water. The huge Asian native fruits are valued for their bland flavour in both food and medicine. Winter melon can be simply included in a variety of recipes, even if it is a rather unknown ingredient in your kitchen. They are a great source of antioxidants and vitamin C, both of which are good for the skin. This vitamin in winter melons guards against oxidative stress on the skin. Did you know that winter melons are low in calories and great for diabetics and those watching their weight? Nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares five health benefits of winter melon.

4 HEALTH BENEFITS OF WINTER MELON OR PETHA

Stimulates Healthy Digestion: Ash gourd is a good source of soluble fibre. This type of fibre forms a gel-like substance in your gut, which slows your digestion and helps promote feelings of fullness. Anti-Oxidant Rich: Ash gourd is rich in polyphenols, flavonoids, and anthocyanins. For this reason, it is known as a functional food that has the potential to fight cell damage caused by free radicals. Antioxidants play a protective role in our bodies by fighting free radical compounds that can cause serious harm Supports Heart Health: Winter melon promotes cardiovascular health since it contains high levels of potassium and vitamin C. As a vasodilator, potassium relaxes the blood capillaries and arteries, allowing blood to flow more freely and assisting in lowering blood pressure. Additionally, vitamin C has been directly associated with lowered stroke risk. Boosts Immunity: Winter melon has vitamin C and riboflavin. Vitamin C can stimulate the production of white blood cells, and can also act as an antioxidant to neutralize free radicals and prevent the mutation of healthy cells. Winter melon also boasts a possibly decent amount of riboflavin, also known as vitamin B2, which is a micronutrient with a key role in maintaining immune health Anti-Inflammatory: Winter melon contains a significant amount of gallic acid, which has a potential anti-inflammatory effect.

The benefits of winter melon can be attained by consuming them in moderation. This fibre-rich food has negative effects when consumed in excess.