Winter Superfoods: Expert Reveals 6 Food to Keep You Warm in Chilly Weather

As your metabolism slows down in the winter to conserve energy and increase your immunity, some foods can help keep you warm.

Winter Superfoods: The best way to combat the chilly weather now that winter has arrived is by eating warm, healthy meals. Due to lowered immunity and the change in weather, people may face a variety of health problems as the temperature drops. To boost your immunity and ward off seasonal ailments in such situations, it becomes imperative to consume specific seasonal foods. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra says, “The food you eat affects your body. When the temperature drops and cold weather sets in, fuel your body with food that can help raise your body temperature and make you feel warm.”

6 FOODS TO KEEP YOU WARM IN THE CHILLY WEATHER

Ghee: Ghee is nutritionally superior to other oils/fats because of its medium chain fatty acids (MCFAs) content, which is absorbed directly by the liver and burned to provide energy. Ghee exclusively contains butyric acid; a short-chain fatty acid which contributes to its distinct flavour, easy digestion and stronger immune system. Sesame Seeds: Sesame seeds are rich in fibre, thereby helping to facilitate better digestion and smoother bowel movement, and tackling the issue of constipation. Pain and inflammation are common in winter. A bioactive compound present in Sesame seeds known as sesamol is responsible for inhibiting the production of pro-inflammatory chemicals Ginger Tea: Ginger is known to be good for digestive health and can stimulate thermogenesis. It is also a diaphoretic, that can help your body warm from the inside out. Mulethi Tea: Mulethi in winter is essential due to the presence of a chemical named glycyrrhizin that lends this herb its sweet taste, as well as its anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and antimicrobial properties. Tulsi Tea: Tulsi is the ultimate rescue to all winter-triggered sedentary diseases. From curing the common cold and flu to reducing anxiety Bajra or Ragi: Bajra has many antioxidant properties as it contains flavonoids, lignin, and phytonutrients. This helps us fight against infection, the anti-ageing process and rejuvenates our skin.