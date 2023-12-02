Home

Winter Teas: 5 Healthy and Warm Chai to Boost Immunity and Soothe Sore Throat

A piping hot cup of tea is all we need on cosy winter days to warm us up, boost immunity and also soothe our throats from cough and cold.

Winter Teas: 5 Healthy and Warm Chai to Boost Immunity and Soothe Sore Throat (Freepik)

A hot piping cup of chai is the perfect company for a cosy winter day. Winter is all about getting a little bit more lazy, turning up the winter fashion game, and binging on some really warm and delicious food. Something that keeps us warm and cosy is the idea for winter. Cold, cough, sore throat or congestion are common winter season entailings that we all deal with. And a warm soup or hot beverage helps to keep us cosy and soothe the throat.

Therefore, a variety of warm chai is important as it also serves several health benefits.

Winter Teas to Soothe Our Throat and Boost Immunity

When you’re feeling under the weather, a warm cup of tea can be a comforting and soothing remedy. Not only can it help to hydrate your body, but certain teas also possess properties that can boost your immune system and soothe a sore throat. Here are five teas to consider when you’re feeling unwell:

Ginger Tea: Ginger is a well-known natural remedy for various ailments, including sore throat and common cold. Its anti-inflammatory and antiviral properties can help to reduce inflammation and fight off infections. Ginger tea can also help to ease nausea and vomiting. Green Tea: Green tea is rich in antioxidants, which help to protect your cells from damage and boost your immune system. It also contains compounds that can help to reduce inflammation and relieve congestion. Chamomile Tea: Chamomile tea is known for its calming and relaxing properties. It can help to soothe a sore throat and reduce anxiety. Chamomile tea may also help to promote sleep, which is important for healing. Lemon Tea: Lemon is a natural source of vitamin C, an essential nutrient for immune function. Lemon tea can also help to thin mucus and clear congestion. Adding a spoonful of honey to lemon tea can provide an extra boost of antioxidants and antibacterial properties. Peppermint Tea: Peppermint tea has a cooling effect that can help to soothe a sore throat and clear congestion. It may also help to relieve nausea and stomach upset.

These are just a few of the many teas that can help to boost your immunity and soothe a sore throat. When choosing a tea, be sure to select one that is caffeine-free, as caffeine can dehydrate you and worsen your symptoms. You can also add a spoonful of honey or lemon juice to your tea for extra flavour and benefits.

