The winter season is in full swing. It is during the winter season that we are at risk of dehydration and other illness. The dehydration rate is higher as we don't feel thirsty a lot of time. However, a decrease in water consumption can lead to issues with the functioning of the body. Drinking water regularly helps in keeping the stomach fuller and prevents weight gain or loss.

Meeting the regular and daily requirement of water is essential as it helps in breaking down food and digestion. A lot of people think that lesser fluid is required during the winter season as the body does not sweat. However, that is not the case. Our body requires water as the air becomes thicker and the body starts receiving lesser moisture.

Shedding light on the same, Pooja Makhija, a renowned nutritionist, shares the importance of drinking water instead of alcohol. The caption read," You may follow the old adage that a shot of whisky or rum can keep you warm. However, whisky and other kinds of alcohol actually lower your body's core temperature. You may feel warm at first but it will be hard to stay warm over time. Alcohol also impairs your ability to shiver, which is a natural response to raise your body temperature."

Check Out The Instagram Video

In the video, Pooja says,” Drinking water can also help you to feel less cold in winter season. Dehydration can lead to hypothermia causing low body temperature. It is a condition when body loses heat faster than it can produce it.”

Pooja further explains by saying,” Want to know a nutritional secret on how to feel less cold in winter, drink more water because when you are dehydrated your blood volume reduces which results in lesser blood circulation and your body losing more heat resulting in hypothermia. Do you want to feel warmer, drink more water.”