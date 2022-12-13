Winter Tricks For Stronger Immunity: 5 FOOLPROOF Ways to Keep Winter Illness at Bay

While the cool and damp weather during winter helps to get that much-needed relief from the scorching heat, it also brings a host of health issues along with it. Winter is the time when one commonly suffers from upper respiratory tract infections that can take a toll on one’s overall well-being. In the below article, we tell you about certain tips that can help you to stay healthy during winter.

Finally, winter is here! It is a season wherein one is attending various functions, family get-to-gather, and trips. Not to forget, it is also a season of cold, cough, and flu and aggravates health conditions such as arthritis, psoriasis, eczema, asthma, pneumonia, and bronchitis. Various studies have also confirmed that a large number of people encounter heart problems such as heart attacks during the winter season. The reason behind low immunity during the chilly months can be attributed to reduced humidity levels and physical inactivity. Thus, it is essential for everyone to stay hale and hearty during winter. Dr Samrat Shah, Internal Medician Expert, Apollo Spectra, Pune shares some foolproof tricks that will allow you to keep winter illnesses at bay.

Simple And Easy Winter Tricks For Stronger Immunity:

Stay hydrated: Drink enough water to flush out toxins from the body. Alcohol, caffeinated, and carbonated drinks contain a large number of preservatives and should be replaced with water. Herbal tea contains antibacterial properties and can help to boost immunity during winter. Avoid salty foods: Have foods that are low in sodium as too much salt can raise your blood pressure. It is better to cut down on junk, spicy, oily, canned, and processed foods. Have plenty of fresh fruits: Eating fruits can help you to stay energized. Go for apples, berries, pomegranates, and pears. Eating seasonal fruits can do the trick and help you to stay fit and fine. Exercise: It is difficult to motivate yourself to exercise during the cold weather but you have to do it. Staying physically fit during winter can help you to avoid weight gain and lead a stress-free life. Regular physical activity can help to relieve joint pain. Make sure to spend some time warming up before you exercise to avoid any kind of injury. Get enough sunlight: Since people tend to spend less time outdoors, they are unable to get sunlight. Are you aware? Lower exposure to sunlight can cause depressive symptoms and even Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD). This winter, see to it that you go outside and get some sunlight. Furthermore, you can also talk to your expert regarding the vitamin D supplements that you can take.