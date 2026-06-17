WION Health Pulse: India witnessing a shift towards preventive healthcare, says Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh

Wion Health Pulse: Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh Says More Indians Are Opting for Preventive Healthcare and Regular Checkups

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Dr Jitendra Singh, the Union Minister of India

India’s growing influence in healthcare innovation, preventive medicine and medical tourism took centre stage at the WION Health Pulse held at Taj, New Delhi, where Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said the country is witnessing a significant transformation in how citizens approach health and wellness. Highlighting India’s global healthcare footprint, Dr Jitendra Singh said the country is increasingly being recognised for affordable treatment options and advances in medical innovation. He pointed out that India became among the first nations to develop a DNA vaccine during the COVID-19 pandemic and supplied it to nearly 30 countries. He also highlighted the development of India’s HPV vaccine, which is seen as a major step in cervical cancer prevention.

Speaking about changing health behaviour among Indians, the minister stressed that healthcare outcomes cannot depend solely on government efforts and require participation at multiple levels — from individuals and communities to frontline workers such as ASHA workers and self-help groups.

“There has been a significant paradigm shift compared to what things were like a decade ago,” Dr Singh said, adding that citizens today are more aware and cautious about their health than before.

According to him, preventive healthcare practices such as regular health checkups are becoming increasingly common among Indians — a shift he described as part of a broader social and economic transformation.

Reflecting on his own experience as a doctor, Dr Singh recalled treating diabetic patients who would often skip medication due to financial constraints rather than negligence. He said affordability remained a major challenge for many families and urged healthcare professionals to be more sensitive to the realities patients face.

“For a person who has little, self-respect is often their most precious possession,” he said, explaining that many patients avoided openly discussing financial difficulties.

WION Health Pulse | Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for the Ministry of Science and Technology and the Ministry of Earth Sciences, Dr Jitendra Singh, delivers a keynote address at the summit https://t.co/oDXIRvJ3d5 — WION (@WIONews) June 17, 2026

Dr Singh added that changing living standards, rising aspirations and greater health awareness are gradually reshaping public attitudes towards healthcare, marking a transition from dependence on home remedies and delayed treatment towards a more preventive and proactive approach.