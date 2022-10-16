New Delhi: Depression is a common illness worldwide and it is suggested to seek medical guidance from professionals or to just be open about it and talk about what bothers you so that one can help in resolving the problem. Even though it can be difficult for some to talk about their depression, but it is said Talking about mental health is really important.Also Read - Diet And Mental Health: 5 Foods That Can Help You Manage Depression

According to a WHO report, when long-lasting and with moderate or severe intensity, depression may become a serious health condition. It can cause the affected person to suffer greatly and function poorly at work, at school and in the family. At its worst, depression can also lead to suicide. Close to 800 000 people die due to suicide every year. Suicide is the second leading cause of death in 15-29-year-olds.

And during the COVID-19 pandemic and global lockdown, the world has seen a sharp spike in self-harm and suicides mostly triggered by a sense of uncertainty brought about the pandemic. Hence, it is advised that if you feel you need support with your mental health, one must definitely ensure to seek the appropriate support from a local mental health expert, contact community groups that specialises in mental health or one can also call the mental health helpline numbers.

Therefore, here’s a list of national and local helpline numbers which will provide help in seeking professional help from people trained about mental health problems:

1. National Institute of Behavioural Sciences (Kolkata): 033-22865203

Timings: 12pm to 8pm (All days except government holidays )

2. MITRAM FOUNDATION ( Bengaluru ) – 080-25722573

Timings : 10am to 2pm , Monday to Saturday ( Verified )

Languages: ENGLISH, HINDI (ALL DAYS EXCEPT SUNDAY) and ENGLISH, HINDI AND KANNADA (WEDNESDAYS)

3. COOJ Mental Health Foundation (GOA) : CALL : 0832-2252525 ( Verified )

Timings : 1pm to 7pm (Monday to Friday)

Language : ENGLISH

4. SANJIVINI ( DELHI ): Centre 1 ( Jangpura : 011-24311918 , 011-24318883 , 011-43001456 ( 10am to 5.30 pm : Monday to Friday )

Centre 2 ( Qutub Institutional Area ) : 011- 40769002 , 011-41092787 ( 10am to 7.30pm : Monday to Saturday)

Website : http://sanjivinisociety.org/

5. VANDRAVELA FOUNDATION (Gujarat) – 18602662345

Email : help@vandrevalafoundation.com

All days 24*7 , Language : Hindi , English , Gujarati

6. KIRAN MENTAL HEALTH ( GOVT ) – 18005990019

Timings : 24hours, Government Helpline

7. Parivarthan Counseling Helpline Services : 7676602602

Timings : 4pm to 10pm , Monday to Friday

8. Maithri, Kochi

Contact : 0484 2540530 or email maithrihelp@gmail.com

9. Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad): Call- 040-66202001 , 040-66202000

TIMINGS : 11am to 9pm Monday to Saturday

10. iCall, Mumbai

Contact: +912225521111 or email them on icall@tiss.edu

11. Sneha, Chennai

Contact: +914424640050/60 or email them on help@snehaindia.com

12.Kashmir Lifeline, Srinagar

Contact: 18001807020