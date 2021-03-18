Florida: A woman in the US gave birth to a baby with coronavirus antibodies and it’s being considered a major breakthrough in the COVID-19 study all across the world. As reported by CBS News, the 36-week pregnant woman in South Florida received her Moderna COVID-19 vaccine jab and three weeks later, she gave birth to a healthy baby. Upon testing, the doctors detected antibodies in the blood from the baby’s umbilical cord. Also Read - UP Plans To Vaccinate Those in 18-45 Age Group, Proposal To Be Sent to Centre

First baby with Coronavirus Antibodies in the US

The news report mentioned that the blood from the baby's umbilical cord was taken right after the birth and before the placenta delivery. Two doctors from the hospital who presented the case in a preprint study said, "We have demonstrated that SARS-CoV-2 IgG antibodies are detectable in a newborn's cord blood sample after only a single dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine."

Why is this an important finding?

Having a baby born with the COVID antibodies makes the newborns less vulnerable to the infection. The risk of contracting the virus and other health complications related to the infection gets reduced if maternal vaccination leads to the presence of antibodies in a newborn.

While it’s being seen as the first case of coronavirus antibodies in a newborn in the US, the doctors have been emphasising on how more research is needed to identify the risk, safety, and efficacy of the coronavirus vaccines during pregnancy.

Interestingly, most other vaccines are known to transfer the antibodies from mother to baby through the placenta including the vaccine for influenza. Several cases have been detected in which it was found out that the mothers previously infected with COVID-19 could pass antibodies on to their newborns without any vaccination. CBS quoted DR Neeta Ogden, an internal medicine specialist, and immunologist, as saying, “It really starts aligning the COVID vaccine with those vaccines that we already use in pregnant women like the flu vaccine.”

Encouraging more pregnant women to take the vaccine:

No COVID vaccine has been approved for children anywhere in the world. However, trials are underway in a few countries with India starting its trials in March. If a vaccine to an expecting mother can lead to the transfer of antibodies to their newborns, it will make more women put their faith in the vaccination all across the world. The hope for the protection of kids, especially infants, can be a major driver in making more women opt for the coronavirus vaccine.

In India, pregnant and lactating women are not allowed to take the coronavirus vaccine because such women have not been part of any COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial so far.