Home

Health

Women’s Bone Health: 3 Symptoms That Call For Right Nutrition And Care After 30

Women’s Bone Health: 3 Symptoms That Call For Right Nutrition And Care After 30

As women age, prioritising bone health becomes increasingly vital to maintain overall well-being and reduce the risk of osteoporosis and fractures

Women's Bone Health: 3 Symptoms That Call For Right Nutrition And Care After 30

Maintaining optimal bone health is essential for women, especially as they enter their 30s. This stage of life marks a critical period where bone density tends to peak, making it essential to adopt proper nutrition and care practices. Ignoring the signs of potential bone health issues can lead to complications later in life. Award-winning nutritionist, Lovneet Batra in her Instagram post shared a few signs that require nutrition and care of bone health in women above 30.

Trending Now

Every woman needs calcium, the cornerstone of bone health, with 99% stored in bones and teeth. Adequate intake reduces fracture risk by up to 50%.

Receding gums and weak teeth can be a sign of inadequate calcium affecting more than just your bones. Especially important for expecting mothers and those with PCOS/PCOD, where nutrient absorption might be compromised.

Vitamin D is essential for calcium absorption. An estimated 1 billion people worldwide are vitamin D deficient, affecting muscle and bone health.

HOW TO BOOST BONE HEALTH IN WOMEN

As women age, prioritising bone health becomes increasingly vital to maintain overall well-being and reduce the risk of osteoporosis and fractures. Nutritionist also shared a few strategies that can significantly contribute to stronger bones and improved quality of life. She wrote, “As women in our 30s, our bones are calling for attention, nutrition, and care. Whether you’re powering through your career, nurturing a new life, or managing health conditions like PCOS/PCOD, it’s crucial to fuel your body with the right nutrients for bone health.”

You may like to read

Integrate weight-bearing exercises into your routine, benefical for homemakers and office-goers alike.

Balanced your diet with magnesium and vitamin K2, key nutrients for bone health, important during menopause and regular menstrual cycles.

Hydration and moderation in caffeine and alcohol intake can significantly impact bone density.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.