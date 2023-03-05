Home

Health

Women’s Day 2023: 5 Essential Nutrients for Women to Add in Every Day Diet

Women’s Day 2023: 5 Essential Nutrients for Women to Add in Every Day Diet

A body of a woman undergoes several changed from menstrual cycles, pregnancy to menopause and due to this it is all the more essential to keep a check on consumption of healthy, nutrient rich diet.

Women’s Health: Ladies, are we keeping good care of our health as dedicatedly we care for others? A healthy balanced diet is essential for everyone. With multiple bodily transition women’s body go through during the course of life, there are several nutrients that get deficient in our bodies. Therefore, there are certain nutrients that all women must include in daily diet to improve health today, tomorrow and for a healthy future ahead.

5 Essential Nutrients For Women

Iron

Due to heavy periods and menstrual cycles, women tend to lose a lot of iron from body. It is essential for growth, carrying oxygen to body tissues and also for creating certain hormones. Deficiency of iron can cause anemia.

You may like to read

Iron rich food: nuts, seafood, beans, vegetables

Vitamin B and Folic Acid

Vitamin B is necessary to create new cells in the body while folic acid helps to form neural tube during pregnancy that aid in developing baby’s brain and spinal cord, according to the healthline.

Food: nuts, beans, spinach, orange juice

Vitamin D

In the contemporary, a majority of Indian women are found to have deficiency of Vitamin D. The best natural source for it is the sun but given the climatic condition it is not always feasible to bask under it. Vitamin D is important for bones, immunity, reducing inflammation in body and for cell growth as well.

Vitamin D rich food: egg yolks, cheese, fortified milk,

Calcium

Bone health is extremely important and so having calcium rich is equally paramount. Intake of calcium is especially necessary during early adulthood as during this time bones can absorb the calcium well.

Calcium rich food: milk, cheese, yogurt

Magnesium

Hello to healthy pregnancy? Magnesium helps keeping muscles and nerves working properly, regulate blood sugar and blood pressure levels too.

Magnesium rich food: nuts, spinach, oats, dairy products, pumpkin seeds. avocados.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.