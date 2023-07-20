Home

Women’s Health: 7 Nutrients That Should Make it to Everyday Diet For Women Above 20

Maintaining a healthy body is no cakewalk specially in these times of sedentary lifestyle. But keeping a check on the nutrient count is essential and here is a list of few of the essentials that should not skip the meal plate.

How many of us truly ensure that our body is getting the required nutrients, vitamins and other health resources? We all our guilty of it. Even when we try to go for a healthy diet regime, we don’t really focus on the nutrient content. Well, for women especially, post-late teens is the time to become really more considerate about these things. Young women above 20 should keep a check on what all nutrients they are consuming. It will have it its affects in the later years. For women, the body slightly functions differently and hence has very different requirements as well.

When it comes to women’s health, the significance of having those nutrients increases manifold. Knowing which nutrients are key, and how much, can help women feel their best throughout each decade of life.

7 Essential Nutrients That Every Woman Must Have

Folate: Essential for heart health, nerve functions, muscle health, energy production, digestion, blood health, appetite regulation, eye health, and skin health. Crucial for lowering the risk of birth defects of the brain and spinal cord, in the baby during pregnancy

Food sources:Broccoli, chickpeas, green leafy vegetables Iron: Essential for various body functions, including hormonal balance, and helps transport oxygen to body tissues. Pair it with vitamin C rich foods for better absorption.

Food sources:amaranth, raisins, lentils, soybeans, sesame seeds Calcium: Essential for healthy bones, teeth, muscle function, blood vessel contraction and dilation, nerve transmission, and hormonal balance

Food sources: Ragi, paneer, amaranth, bathua leaves, sesame seeds Vitamin D: Vitamin D works more like a hormone in your body. When it is converted into its most biologically active form calciferol by the liver and kidneys, it helps the intestines absorb more calcium from food.

Food sources: The easiest source of vitamin D is sunshine. Other source, egg yolk, mushrooms Vitamin E: Acts as an antioxidant and helps with immunity, hormonal balance, and inflammation regulation.

Food sources: Bajra, cowpea, mango, coconut, flaxseeds, walnuts Magnesium: Helps in the action of various enzymes involved in protein synthesis, blood pressure regulation, blood sugar control, and nerve and muscle function.

Food sources: Banana, avocado, green leafy vegetables, fig, jowar Omega-3 fatty acids: Components of the cell structure that help maintain healthy functioning of the heart, blood vessels, brain, eyes, lungs, and hormones.

Food sources: Ghee, avocado, olive oil, walnuts, chia seeds

