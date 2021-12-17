Menopause is one of the difficult phases of a woman’s life and every woman goes through it. It is the need of the hour to stay fit and fine, before, during, and after menopause. Embracing a healthy lifestyle will do the trick for you. Know more about this, and stay hale and hearty throughout your life.Also Read - 5 Tips to Deal With Arthritis Pain in Winter

Menopause is a time period in a woman's life wherein her periods' stop and her ovaries lose their reproductive function. This is when the menstruation ends. A woman belonging to the age group of 45-55 may experience menopause.

What is perimenopause?

Perimenopause is the period when the ovaries begin to produce less estrogen (the main female hormone). Women may experience perimenopause when they are in their 40s or even their 30s. Furthermore, it tends to last until menopause, the time when the ovaries stop realizing the eggs. Did you know? Menstrual irregularities and hot flashes are the signs women may notice as they hit menopause. Similarly, women also face many health issues during and after menopause. They tend to become cranky, get depressed, stressed, frustrated, nervous, or anxious.

Health problems after menopause: Before age 55, women have fewer chances of heart disease when compared to men. Are you aware? Estrogen helps keep blood vessels relaxed and open by helping the body maintain a healthy balance of good and bad cholesterol. Without estrogen, cholesterol may get deposited on the walls of the artery leading to heart problems. By age 70, women have the same percentage of the risk for heart disease as men of the same age. You will be shocked to know that having less estrogen after menopause reduces bone mineral density by raising the risk of osteoporosis. It is a condition that causes your bones to become brittle, weak, and break easily.

Urinary incontinence can also be seen in these women. Lower estrogen levels may weaken one’s urethra. Moreover, women may also encounter oral health problems. Dry mouth and an increased risk for cavities are more commonly seen in women after menopause.

Thus, it is imperative to stay healthy after menopause:

Opt for a diet high in fruits and vegetables and low in sugar, quitting smoking and alcohol on an immediate basis. Smoking can invite heart disease and alcohol takes a toll on your liver. Basically, eat a healthy diet, low in fat, high in fiber. Say NO to junk, oily, processed, and canned foods.

Monitor blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar levels as suggested by the doctor.

Make sure you get enough calcium and vitamin D. To get the daily dose of vitamin D just expose yourself to the sun for at least 30 minutes in the morning.

Try to maintain an optimum weight by exercising daily. Try to climb stairs, dance, do strength training, cardio, and Pilates.

Stay stress-free by doing yoga or meditation.

(Authored by Dr Surabhi Siddhartha, Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospital Kharghar)