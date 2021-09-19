Jaggery has always been considered the perfect alternative for sugar. Along with it, it comes baring good amount of health benefits and values. However, this new type of jaggery will leave an aftertaste similar to chocolate. Munmun Ganeriwal, a nutritionist explained the use of chocolate tasting jaggery on Instagram.Also Read - Jaggery/Gur: How to Check Its Purity and Quality?

This chocolate jaggery comes from the sugary sap of Palmyra Palm. This chocolate jaggery is originally known as palm jaggery. This jaggery contains lots of vitamins and minerals and also owes a magnificent chocolate taste. The nutritionist discovered this in Madurai, Tamil Nadu. Also Read - How Sugar Causes Cancer: Time to Say Goodbye to That Sweet Tooth And Shift to Healthy Substitutes

Munmun says, “In comparison to refined sugar, the minerals in palm jaggery remain intact even after the manufacturing process is completed. It is a storehouse of many minerals like iron, magnesium, phosphorus and potassium.” Also Read - Delhi-NCR Pollution: Jaggery, Amla And Other Food Items to Help You Beat it

This type of jaggery is also known as karupatti in Tamil. This variety of jaggery is used in sweets and is also used in karupatti filter coffee.

But this is not the only type of jaggery that will dazzle you. The popular nolen gur in Bengal is used in the popular sondesh. This comes from the sap of the date palm and is highly rejoiced by the crowd and masses there.

What are the Benefits?

According to Munmun, this type of variety is very nutritious and healthy.

With the presence of iron, it is a great source of energy.

It works as a great antidote for anaemia.

This also has a lower glycaemic index.

She finally concludes the statement and says,” The original karupatti does not dissolve instantly. It looks dull and the colour is usually inconsistent. Don’t mistake these irregularities and choose something ‘smoother’, ‘prettier’ or more ‘even looking’. Because remember the better it looks, the more refined it is.”