A child’s early years are not a cognitive and developmental foundation, but also a nutritional one. In India, the high percentage of wasting (low weight for height) and stunting (low height for age) among children is a cause of concern; and malnutrition at large has itself prompted national-level nutritional programs like POSHAN Abhiyaan, and more recently Mission Poshan 2.0. The stakeholders have repeatedly emphasized the need for a people’s movement for better nutrition. It is also crucial for children all over the country, to consume a nutritious diet from early on, to lay a healthy bedrock for the years to come.

In order to grow to their full potential, children must be given adequate nutrients through their diet. Whole pulses and dals are without a doubt among the most important ingredients in an Indian meal. In a Vegetarian diet, they are also the most essential source of protein. Pulses include a variety of minerals, including iron, potassium, magnesium, and zinc. They are high in B vitamins like folate, thiamin, and niacin, making them an important part of any diet. To ensure optimal nutrition and health advantages, it’s critical that the pulses and dals we buy be of the greatest quality.

Polishing of Pulses

In today’s era, consumers wish to see foods in picture-perfect forms. However, in the process of being good looking-one may rip off all the natural goodness.

Today we often read the term “Polished” dals and whole pulses on the labels. So often a smart, intelligent consumer has questions like what is this Polishing of the dals? Is it really good for our family’s health? Will we actually benefit from Polished Dals?

To elicit the process of polishing of Dals and pulses, pulses are additionally polished. The most frequent polishing components are nylon polish, leather polish, and makhmal polish, with oil and water polishing being the most popular. Polishing pulses extends the shelf life and storability of the grain which may be great for retailers but not for consumers.

Is Polished Pulse Healthy?

A proper nutritional diet and a healthy lifestyle can affect young children throughout the rest of their lives. They don’t necessarily need substantial amounts of every vitamin within the B complex, but they do need a majority of them. Pulse polishing removes the outer fibre, which is beneficial to gut health. Polishing also unnecessarily reduces the protein content, which is a vital source of protein in a vegetarian diet. With an extensive outer layer chiseled off, it also negatively polishes the goodness of B vitamins including niacin, riboflavin, thiamine, and folic acid, which are extremely important to aid digestion, absorption and metabolism, heart health and Gut health. In children, B Vitamins are very important for metabolism, which promotes the healthy development of both the brain and the body.

Thiamine helps promote the growth and strengthening of kids’ nerves and muscles. Riboflavin, folic acid and cyanocobalamin promote the production of healthy red blood cells in the body. Niacin helps the body convert fats and carbohydrates into energy that the body can use. Pyridoxine promotes healthy brain development. It’s also connected to chemicals like serotonin and norepinephrine, which help regulate mood, normal body function, and stress responses. Biotin promotes the growth of healthy hair, nails, and skin. In some cases, a polished pulse that is not sold by the retailers in the market is sent back for repolishing, which makes it empty of any real nutrition. Also, adulteration of pulses with sub-standard oils, stone powder, etc. may be harmful for human consumption. Hence polished pulse is not a healthy choice in an individual’s meal, especially for children.

How is Unpolished Pulse Better Than Polished?

In comparison to polished dals, unpolished dals have higher protein and B complex vitamin content. This allows one to get the most nutritional benefits from natural ingredients. It also provides more satiety.

The more raw or unprocessed the produce is, the better it is for health.

For children, the key to proper nutrition is a healthy and appropriate balance of diet with no loss of nutrients.

(With inputs by Ms Naaznin Husein, Dietician and Nutritionist Nutrition Advisor- Brand Nourish, BL Agro Ltd)