We all crave a long and undisrupted sleep. A peaceful sleep with no minor inconvenience. Yet there are times even when you are tired, you are not able to sleep. This can occur due to poor lifestyle choices. With the help of Ayurveda, these can be easily rectified.
Taking it to Instagram, Dr Dixa Bhavsar, Ayurveda doctor, shares five common mistakes we commit while we are trying to sleep (change sentence). "The quality of sleep is directly proportional to the quality of your life, your health & Happiness. Sleep plays most important role in healing & detoxification of our mind & body. Dalai Lama considers sleep as the best kind of meditation & we'll know how beneficial meditation is on a physical, mental & spiritual level," an excerpt from the caption.
- Caffeine: Dr Dixa says,” Yes caffeine after 12pm can be a big sleep disruptor. So uf you’re who is addicted to caffeine, I highly suggests you to get off your coffees & teas or atleast avoid it post 12 pm.”
- Intense Workout Post Sunset: “Evening time (post sunset time) is the time for us to rest and relax. Heavy exercise during the evening hours can lead to insomnia and other sleeping issues because exercise makes us feel aware & energetic. More energy physically & mentally makes us more active which makes it difficult for our brain to shut down at bedtime. So its beast to avoid intense workout during evening hours. Walks, meditation, pranayamas are better,” says Dr Dixa.
- Heavy/Late Dinner: Dr Dixa said that our digestive fire isn’t optimum post sunset so its best to hve something light for dinner and have it before sunset or within 1-2 hours of sunset. Having late and heavy dinners can cause bloating, uneasiness, discomfort in abdomen, digestive issues, causes belly fat, fatty liver, high cholesterol etc.
- Gadget Usage at Bedtime: “Best to avoid using gadegts 1 hour before bedtime which helps your mind to relax and shut down after working relentlessly throughout the day. I n addition, the blue-light that comes out of these devices can actually reduce levels of a hormone called melatonin, which is something that we need to help us drop into deep, relaxing sleep. Avoiding screens at bedtime also reduces cortisol (stress hormone) which makes it easier to have deep relaxing sleep,” suggests Dr Dixa.
- No Exposure to Natural/Day Light: Dr Dixa said that getting some sunshine in the morning or exposing yourself to natural light in the evening (just before sunset) actually helps you sleep better at bedtime. It does this by helping you set your body’s daily circadian rhythm.