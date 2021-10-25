Getting hair that is long, shiny and silky, is everyone’s dream. With so many products available in the market to achieve that, we are forgetting our ancient methods of achieving long and lustrous hair. These foods are easily accessible anytime and anywhere.Also Read - 3 Easy and Efficient Use of Amla in Skincare Routine

Taking it to Instagram, Pooka Makhija, a celebrated nutritionist shares insight on how to grow long and lustrous hair. Pooja said," Easy hacks to longer manes. I use two or more of these at least 4-5 times a week and my hair dresser is amazed how often I need hair cut."

Check out the Instagram Post Here:

Curry Patta Dala Kya? These Indispensable Leaves Have MASSIVE Health Benefits

Here’s the list of ingredients that can help you achieve long and lustrous hair:

Amla

The Indian gooseberry, amla, is known for its medicinal properties. Amla is a rich source of Vitamin C and is be available anywhere. The presence of collagen in amla helps in making the hair grow thicker and longer.

Pooja also shared an important piece of information. Pooja said that hair grow about six-inch every year, depending on age, genetics and diet. However, we can control our diet, believes Pooja.

Flax Seeds

Also known as alsi, flax seeds have a rich amount of fibre and protein. They are good for the body as well as for the hair. Pooja advises the same and said that two tablespoons of flax seeds give 6,400 mg of Omega-3 fatty acids, as stated by several studies. This leads to the strengthening and growing of hair longer and thicker.

Curry Leaves

Curry leaves are a kitchen-friendly ingredient and can be easily spotted. By putting 10-15 curry leaves in a glass of vegetable juice, you can boost your hair growth process. Pooja said that beta carotene and Vitamin E can help your hair grow longer and lustrous.