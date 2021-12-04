Winter Season: The winter season is back and we need to make sure that we take enough precautions. People easily fall ill during this winter season. Hence, it is important to keep yourself warm and protect from the wrath of cold winters. Read on to know how you can keep the winter illness at bay with simple ayurvedic recipe.Also Read - Wondering Why Are Round Vegetables Preferred During Winter Season? Nutritionist Answers

Taking it to Instagram, Dr Dixa Bhavsar, an Ayurveda doctor shares an easy solution to protect from illness from the winter season. Adding ginger to boiling water helps in keeping the body warm. "Drink this warming & soothing water during cold season (winters & rain)," says Dr Dixa.



Here Are The Health Benefits

It helps improve digestion.

Helps managing weight.

Keeps you away from cold/cough.

Improves your immunity.

Reduces bloating/gas/abdominal ache.

Here’s How You Can Make This Water Concoction

Take 1 litre water

Add just half tsp of dry ginger

Boil it until it reduces to 750 ml (1/4 th gets boiled and 3/4th remains).

Then sip on it throughout the day suring cold.

What Are The Health Benefits in Terms of Ayurveda?

According to Dr Dixa, here are the health benefits:

In Ayurveda, dry ginger is known as Shunthi. It is light (easy) to digest as compared to fresh ginger⁠ (ardrak). It is bowel binding in nature as opposed to fresh ginger. It is a better stimulant and expectorant for reducing Kapha and increasing Agni. So dry ginger can be used in all seasons as a spice or medicine.

“This water is warm in nature so not recommended for people who have excessive bleeding/heating disorders and for those whom ginger doesnt suit,” says Dr. Dixa.