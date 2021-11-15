Yoga For Winter: The winter season is just around the corner and we can feel the blues already. The extra five minutes brings comfort but it is not good for health. It is of paramount importance to keep the body warm and energetic. With laziness and a warm blanket lying beside you, the urge to resist is harder but you have to make sure that you have practised physical exercises enough.Also Read - 10 Easy and Quick Skincare Tips You Must Follow During Winters To Look More Radiant

Malaika Arora is known for her dedication and hard work. She is devout to physical exercise and never misses a day practising. Taking it to Instagram, she shared an effective yoga asana to protect from winter blues called ashwa sanchalanasana variations. Her caption read “ This pose gives a good stretch to your hips and calf muscles and lengthens the spine. It will help you improve your blood circulation. “ Also Read - 'All I Want Is Make You Smile'! Arjun Kapoor Drops Mushy Photo For Ladylove Malaika Arora

Check out the Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

Also Read - 'It's Time For Married Women to Rule The World,' Says Malaika Arora At Mrs India Queen 2021

How to Practise Ashwa Sanchalanasana Variations Yoga Asana?

Begin in a downward-facing dog with each palm on a brick. As you inhale lift the right leg up towards the ceiling and while exhaling step the right foot forward between your palms. The distance between your Feet may vary depending upon your flexibility but you can generously start and can always adjust the gap later if you feel any strain or any discomfort. Bend your right knee at an angle of 90 degrees. Ensure your right knee should be aligned with the right ankle. Grounding your feet into the mat engage your core as you exhale, inhale sweep your arms out and up reaching to your high lunge. As you inhale expand your chest, lengthen your spine and exhale as you let your torso fall towards your right thigh, and sweep your arms to your shoulder level with a brick in each hand. Make sure not to drop your chest completely on the right thigh. Stay in this pose for five breaths.

What are the Benefits of Ashwa Sanchalanasana Variations?

According to Akshar Yoga, here are the benefits of ashwa sanchalanasana variations: