With the rising heat in October month, the cases of eye infections like eye conjunctivitis, dryness and allergies spurt among the people with common symptoms like redness and itching of the eyes.

Your eyes are one of the most sensitive organs of your body, as it consists of many delicate tissues, while some of them are exposed. The outermost part of the eyes is covered by a layer that is thin and transparent, this is known as the conjunctiva. Besides, our eyelids too secure the eyes by preventing the contact of dust and pollution. Also Read - Can Lack of Sleep Affect The Way You Walk? A Study Answers

Dr.Ashwani Seth, Opthalmologist, Apollo Spectra Hospitals, Karol Bagh, New Delhi shares vital information on how to take care of eyes during the scorching heat.

Following are the common issues of eye infections:

Dry Eyes: The increasing heat can cause the tear film of the eye in order to evaporate quickly, which causes dry eye symptoms, which includes redness, irritation, burning sensation and also tearing. Eye Allergies: The main cause of eye allergies is high temperature and high levels of irritants and pollutants in the air. Hence, the patients suffering from an eye allergy may also experience common symptoms like redness, itching and burning sensation. Conjunctivitis: This is one of the most common eye allergies that occur during heat, which is caused due to viral or bacterial infection. The symptoms of this particular allergy could cause redness, discharge, watery eyes and also a foreign body sensation. Conjunctivitis could be contagious and can be spread over through direct contacts or also by sharing objects. Styes: This particular bacterial infection causes mainly in the eyelids, which leads to pain, redness around the styes and swelling around the eyelids. This allergy is more common in both children and adults during the scorching heat.

However, one can prevent the above eye problems if they follow the below tips to care for their eyes. Hence, as long as you follow a few careful yet simple steps to protect your vision from causing irritation and infection in future.

Things to follow to help you avoid eye problems:

Keep yourself hydrated.

Don’t forget to cover your eyes with sunglasses consisting of UV protection.

Wear goggles with proper sealing, while swimming.

Avoid sharing personal objects like towels, pillowcases, handkerchiefs, cosmetics and sheets etc.

Always use fresh and clean disposable tissues.

Don’t make direct eye contact with air whenever getting out from the AC.

Avoid constantly rubbing your eyes hard.

Frequently wash your hands with soap and clean water.

In order to gain natural rejuvenation of the eyes, you must get proper 7 to 8 hours of sleep.

Besides, you can also practice washing your eyes by splashing cold water. This will prevent eye allergies and other related symptoms.

Most importantly, if you experience serious symptoms of eye allergies, you immediately approach your doctor or an eye specialist seeking proper medical treatment.