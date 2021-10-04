A weight-loss journey is incomplete without oatmeal. Morning breakfast or a late-night snack, oatmeal has to be the go-to. It satiates hunger pangs and does not put on unnecessary weight or fats. Oatmeal wears different hats, from providing slime breakfast to blood sugar surging food.Also Read - Do You Really Lose Weight by Eating Fat-Free And Sugar-Free Foods During Navratri?

Oatmeal comes in different flavours and types. Plain oatmeal consists of a high amount of fibre, protein and is low in calories. According to the Times of India, a half bowl of dry oatmeal with water consists of 150 calories, 3 grams of fat, 27 grams of carbs, 4 grams of fibre, 1 gram of sugar and 5 grams of protein.

Lonielle Freeman, RDN of Hibiscusly Yours, talks to Popsugar about the importance of carbs present in oatmeal. Oatmeal is rich in fibre and has low calories. It works as a great filler during hunger pangs.

Oatmeal is Rich in Fibre

The high fibre content helps in making an oatmeal standout. This whole grain has both soluble and insoluble fibre, says Freeman. The presence of such fibre is beneficial as they promote satiety, regular bowel movements and helps in controlling blood glucose levels. The soluble fibre present in oatmeal helps in increasing the HDL (good) cholesterol levels and reduces LDL (bad) cholesterol levels. It helps the latter by lowering the absorption of cholesterol in the bloodstream. Along with these, oatmeal also has the least glycaemic index. The glycaemic index is lower as compared to potatoes or white bread.

Freeman says that the less processed the whole grains or oatmeal are, the more beneficial it is for the body. Here’s a list that will help in understanding the least processed to more processed oatmeal:

Oat groats: The texture of this oatmeal is similar to brown rice, hearty and chewy. It is kept intact with endosperm and germ. A ¼ cup uncooked contains 180 calories, 34 grams carbs, 5 grams fibre and 5 grams protein. Steel-cut oats: It has a thick and chewy texture. The kernel will be cut into smaller pieces with the removal of the husk. A 1/4 cup of uncooked contains 170 calories, 31 grams carbs, four grams fibre, four grams protein. Rolled Oats: In this, the oat groats are steamed, rolled to flatten and steamed again to make flakes. It has a soft texture and is still considered a whole grain. A ¼ cup of uncooked contains 150 calories, 27 grams carbs, 4 grams fibre and 5 grams of proteins. Quick Cooking Oats: In this, rolled oats go through processing, steaming and rolling in thinner rolls again. It is easy, soft and has a mushy texture. It is also easily digestible. A ½ cup of uncooked contains 150 calories, 27 grams of carbs, 4 grams of fibre, 5 grams of proteins.

Carbs in Oatmeal to Reduce Weight

As stated, oatmeal has high carbs. It provides energy. However as Freeman has said before, oatmeal is made up of complex carbs and are processed differently from soluble fibre. The presence of complex carbs helps in satiating hunger and keeps the stomach filled for a longer duration of time.

By adding fruits to oatmeal, the weight loss journey will be successful as it will provide more fibre and carbs to the body. A bowl filled with oatmeal and fruits will keep you filled until lunch.

Oatmeal is Rich in Proteins

Oatmeal provides five grams of protein which is similar to other whole grains. To make it more delicious, you can add chia seeds, hemp, flax seeds, nut butter, nuts, yoghurt and other ingredients. With the presence of essential proteins, it helps in controlling blood sugar levels and also increases energy along with mental health. Both are essential in reducing weight.