Skin is the largest organ in the body. A slight change in your diet can be reflected in your skin. Along with physical health, mental health is equally important too. Physical exercise is important as it helps in various forms and one of them is skin health.
Taking it to Instagram, Dr. Anjali Kumar, a renowned gynaecologist explains the importance of physical exercise for healthy skin. Her caption read" We tend to focus on the cardiovascular benefits of physical activity. However exercise is one of the key aspects to healthy skin. Your skin is your largest organ, take care of it, pamper it and embrace it with all the love and care!"
Also Read - Air Pollution And Exercise: Find Out How Much Physical Activity You Should Do When Pollution Levels Are High
Here Are the Tips:
- While exercising, your heart rate increases and boosts circulation, spreading oxygen and nutrients throughout your body – including to your skin cells.
- Regular workouts also stimulate the production of skin’s natural oils, ensuring your complexion stays smooth and supple.
- Save Your Skin With Sunscreen: If you are exercising outdoors any time of year, even in winters, sunscreen helps protect your skin from skin damage. Even when you are indoors, save your skin with sunscreen.
- Squeaky Clean Skin: After exercising, remember to wash away the sweat. If sweat is left on the skin, it can clog pores and lead to breakouts due to salt in sweat.