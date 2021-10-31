Parijaat is also known as harsingar or night-blooming jasmine. Parijaat is also known as the famous raat ki rani. The fragrance is breathtaking and looks very beautiful. Parijaat is not just a flower, it is loaded with numerous health components.Also Read - Wondering How to Protect Your Eyes from Scorching Heat? Expert Answers

Taking it to Instagram, Dr. Dixa Bhavsar shares the important health benefits of parijaat. Dr. Dixa says,” Parijaat is also known by many names such as night jasmine & harsingar. Its botanical name is Nyctanthes arbor-tristis. Parijaat or Harsingar is small ornamental tree with fragrant white flowers.” Also Read - Sara Ali Khan's Fitness Journey: How Did Sara Ali Khan Go From Fat To Fit? Sara Ali Khan Transformation Video

Check out the Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Dixa Bhavsar (@drdixa_healingsouls)

Also Read - Can Lack of Sleep Affect The Way You Walk? A Study Answers

“Harsingar is a plant of varied health benefits. The antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties of the harsingar tree makes it a blessing for human health and well being. Let’s explore some of its healing properties,” writes Dr. Dixa.

Here are the health benefits of parijaat: