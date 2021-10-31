Parijaat is also known as harsingar or night-blooming jasmine. Parijaat is also known as the famous raat ki rani. The fragrance is breathtaking and looks very beautiful. Parijaat is not just a flower, it is loaded with numerous health components.Also Read - Wondering How to Protect Your Eyes from Scorching Heat? Expert Answers
Taking it to Instagram, Dr. Dixa Bhavsar shares the important health benefits of parijaat. Dr. Dixa says," Parijaat is also known by many names such as night jasmine & harsingar. Its botanical name is Nyctanthes arbor-tristis. Parijaat or Harsingar is small ornamental tree with fragrant white flowers."
“Harsingar is a plant of varied health benefits. The antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties of the harsingar tree makes it a blessing for human health and well being. Let’s explore some of its healing properties,” writes Dr. Dixa.
Here are the health benefits of parijaat:
- Sciatica: Take 3-4 leaves and grind them and boil with water and drain and drink twice in day empty stomach.
- Swelling and Pain: Boil leaves in water to make decoction and drink.
- Arthritis: Take leaves, bark, flower about 5 gm and make a decoction with 200 gm of water. A decoction is said to be formed when water reduces to ¼ of the initial quantity.
- Dry cough: Grind leaves in mortar and pestle to extract the juice and take it with honey.
- Cold/cough/sinus: Drink it as tea. Boil 2-3 leaves and 4-5 flowers in a glass of water, add 2-3 tulsi leaves in it and drink it as a tea.
- Intestinal Worms: Grind leaves in mortar and pestle to extract 2 tbs of juice and take it with misri and water.
- Ring Worm: Apply paste of leaves on the affected area.
- Fever: Take 3 gm bark and 2 gm leaves with 2-3 leaves of tulsi and boil in water and drink 2 times a day.
- Anxiety: Night jasmine oil is used in aromatherapy to relieve stress and anxiety. It increases serotonin levels in your brain & regulates mood thus making you feel happier.