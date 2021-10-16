Wondering The Right Skincare Solution For Oily Skin? We Have You CoveredAlso Read - How to Use Sunscreen - Dermatologist Explains The Do's And Don'ts!

The most common skincare pressure that is searched on the internet is about oily skin. Oily skin can be caused due to numerous reasons like diet, lifestyle habits, climatic conditions, medication, cosmetics. However, it is important to know the right solution to the problem.

We experience oily skin when sebaceous glands in the skin make too much sebum. Sebum is the waxy, oily substance that protects and hydrates the skin. Sebum is vital for keeping the skin healthy. However, too much sebum can lead to greasy skin, clogged pores, and acne.

Apart from lifestyle and dietary changes, adding the humble serum to your daily skincare routine could actually be the simplest and most effective cure for oily skin.

Light weight formula: Serums are water or emulsion-based formulations hence they have a light gel like or watery, non-sticky texture that absorbs quickly into the skin quenching the skin’s thirst for moisturization and leaving it with a fresh, dewy smooth finish.

A serum is a hero product that can eliminate the need for single purpose skincare products such as creams or moisturizers.

Dr. Aparna Santhanam, Dermatologist & Skin Expert to ITC Charmis, says to IANS, “Oily skin has been a pertinent ethno – a genetic problem for Indian women. To combat oiliness, one must restore the skin’s sebum balance without depleting moisture and to do that it is imperative to invest in a beauty solution that is both an efficacious and yet a right-weight formulation. I recommend opting for a face serum that comprises essential skincare ingredients such as Hyaluronic Acid, and Salicylic Acid that hydrate and exfoliate without making the skin greasy or super dry. An added benefit of Vitamin C will serve as a powerful antioxidant that will provide radiant skin. Regular use of serum with these ingredients will help in resolving the problem of oily skin and reduce acne spots as well.”

So, the next time you are struggling with oily skin, just turn to your efficient beauty aide — the Serum and witness your skin transform. It is recommended to use a face serum at least twice a day (after a shower and with your night time skin routine) to maximize its effect.

(With inputs from IANS)