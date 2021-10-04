Protein, Carbohydrate All You Need To Know About Well Balanced Meals

Diet plays a major role in maintaining physical as well as mental health. The onus of overall well being lies heavily on diet and food. This is why nutritients and health experts rely on a healthy diet and well-balanced food.

Taking it to Instagram, Pooja Bohra, a nutritionist shares simple points to remembers and tricks to know about our meal well. Her caption reads," A Balanced Meal is a snapshot of a diet that covers three core food groups."

What is a Balanced Diet?

According to the nutritionist, a balanced diet should fulfil a person’s nutritional needs. “Humans need a certain amount of calories and nutrients to stay healthy. A balanced diet provides all the nutrients a person requires, without going over the recommended daily calorie intake,” says Pooja.

What Are the Benefits of a Balanced Diet?

A well-balanced diet has a lot of perks. The nutritionist says,” A balanced diet provides the nutrients you need to avoid nutritional deficiencies.” Other benefits are:

Increases energy

Improves the way body functions

Strengthens immune system

Prevents weight gain

What Should be Included in a Balanced Diet?

A balanced diet essentially means a mixture of everything. Pooja says,” As seen on this portion plate, the balance is a the quarter protein, a quarter carbohydrates and half of vegetables. (sic)” A mixture of protein, carbohydrates and vegetables can constitute a balanced diet.