Foods For Winter Season: We are in that time of the season again where we need to make sure we eat enough fruits and vegetables to keep ourselves warm. The winter season is the most enjoyed season as the fruits and vegetables are fresh and a lot of varieties can be seen in the market. However, you need to make sure that you pick the right kind of vegetable and what suits your body.

Taking it to Instagram, Shonali Sabherwal, a renowned nutritionist shares the importance of rounded vegetables during the winter season. Shonali mentions vegetables that fall under this category." Round Vegetables: Cabbage, broccoli, pumpkin (lal kaddu/bhopla), turnips (shalgam), yams, potatoes, sweet potatoes, onions; root vegetables: radish, carrots, lotus root (kama ka kakdi)," says Shonali.

Check Out The Instagram Post

Shonali says,” When cooked with root vegetables (both yin=contracted and yang= expansive) they provide stable warming energies to the body. For example, when cooked together in a soup, and given winter in a ‘slow cooked’ stew-style the energy we get is warming and satisfying to warm us up. Lotus root, adds to the floating energy that we seek, it grows in water and the base of a lotus and due to its horizontal shape, it provides floating energy and lots of water. Dried mushrooms and dried fruit: Like shiitake mushrooms are contained, concentrated energy to build inner strength. Watermelon, melons, nurture the kidney energies in these months.”

According to Shonali, salty and bitter foods are the best in the winter season, they promote a centering quality which increases storage capacity in the body. “These foods cool the exterior of the body and bring body heat deeper and lower. Salt should be minimized as kidney energy could also be adversely affected if overused, worsening coldness in the body,” says the nutritionist.

Along with those vegetables, bitter food like arugula leaves, watercress, endive, asparagus, top of radish and carrots, quinoa, amaranth and the outer skins of oranges and cabbage are good during the winter season, as per Shonali, the nutritionist.